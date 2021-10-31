Mike Gundy doesn’t let himself get too nervous when the Oklahoma State football team’s starting quarterback slams his throwing shoulder into a defender.
As long as Spencer Sanders is playing for the Cowboys, that’s going to happen sometimes, Gundy recognizes. Redshirt junior Sanders isn’t shy to test his abilities as a blocker, and his decision worked during a second-quarter reverse play as OSU clobbered Kansas 55-3 on Saturday night at Boone Pickens Stadium.
“That’s what you get from him,” Gundy said. “He loves to play football, and he throws his body around and did a great job out there blocking on the reverse.”
At the Jayhawks’ 14-yardline, Sanders handed the football to running back Jaylen Warren, but the seemingly routine play took a tricky turn. After Warren pitched the ball to sophomore receiver Brennan Presley, Sanders approached a defender and used his shoulder to knock him to the turf. As Sanders made the block, Presley zipped past his quarterback and into the left side of the end zone.
With Tanner Brown’s PAT, the 14-yard touchdown extended OSU’s lead to 31-0.
“It’s fun,” Sanders said. “I know BP (Presley) would do the same for me, so I’m 10 toes behind all my guys. Anything I can do to help, I'm gonna do.”
Freshmen, other second-string players make the most of opportunities
Waiting in the locker room at halftime, the Cowboys’ second-string players were aware of the opportunities ahead of them.
OSU swapped backups in for starters before the first half ended, so it was evident that the Cowboys would continue to dig into their depth chart for the rest of the game.
Running back Jaden Nixon and receiver John Paul Richardson, both freshmen who were affected with injuries earlier in the season, played critical roles in sustaining momentum through the second half.
Nixon ran for 53 yards on 11 carries, matching Sanders’ number of rushing yards. Richardson accumulated 18 receiving yards on four catches, including a 2-yard touchdown.
They were two of many who replaced starters, offering fans a glimpse of the Cowboys’ future. With the starters and backups combined, 10 Cowboys recorded at least one catch, and eight had at least one carry.
Tylan Wallace reunites with Cowboys
NFL receiver Tylan Wallace returned to his alma mater for Homecoming.
OSU took a moment to recognize him during the game, and that wasn’t the only time he had been at Boone Pickens Stadium this week.
Dunn said Wallace, the Cowboys’ former star Biletnikoff Award finalist, joined meetings on Thursday and Friday to share his insight with the receiving corps. In his rookie season, Wallace has primarily been playing on special teams for the Baltimore Ravens.
“Ty’s out there trying to make his mark right now, and he’s doing a great job on special teams,” Dunn said. “Here’s a guy that (was) up for the Biletnikoff and leading the nation in receiving, and he’s fighting for a job in the NFL. So our guys see that and how competitive it is in the league, and to have him come in and say that, (it’s) awesome.”
Cowboys wear throwback helmets for Homecoming
The Cowboys brought back a helmet design from 1961 to step onto the field in style for Homecoming.
Each helmet featured a white, minimalist number against a matte black background, along with a stripe of orange on the top. Before kickoff, OSU Cowboy football tweeted a graphic with information about the vintage design, explaining that 1961 was the first season when black helmets were part of OSU’s attire.
The Cowboys paired the throwback headgear with orange jerseys and white pants, sticking to their tradition of making a statement with unique homecoming combinations.
Collin Clay’s younger brother gains OSU celebrity status
After the game, the Cowboy football program shared a Twitter graphic featuring someone who didn’t play for Oklahoma State but earned some spotlight in Boone Pickens Stadium.
At each home game, OSU names a kid “Pistol Pete Partner of the Game,” creating an opportunity to stand in the end zone with BB the Mini Horse and speak into hype man Les Thomas’ microphone. Warren Clay, the chosen fan for this game, wore a cowboy hat and authentic-looking chaps as he yelled “O-S-U Cowboys!” into the mic, providing extra enthusiasm that the crowd loved.
The energetic kid is the younger brother of Collin Clay, an OSU defensive lineman who has been unable to play because of injury. The Cowboys’ graphic designers worked quickly, adding Warren Clay’s photo to the final score graphic that appeared on Twitter, and Collin Clay noticed, making sure to share the post.
“I guess I’ll say he’s the best Clay brother now,” Collin replied with a goat emoji.
