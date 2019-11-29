Numbers show OSU more competive in Bedlam than previous decades

With Bedlam descending upon the state of Oklahoma, it’s time to look at some of the numbers that stand out. And it’s not just a look at this year’s matchup, but a little historic context heading into Saturday’s matchup between No. 22 Oklahoma State and No. 7 Oklahoma at 7 p.m. Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium.
45.3
Oklahoma brandishes one of the best scoring offenses in the country heading into Saturday’s Bedlam matchup. The Sooners are averaging 45.3 points per game this season – which ranks fifth in the country – though that numbers has dipped to 41.4 points per game during the conference season. The past two games have really put the squeeze on Oklahoma’s offensive production. The Sooners have scored an average of just 31 points in games against Baylor and TCU. In games against opponents currently ranked in the College Football Playoffs – Texas, Iowa State and Baylor – the OU offense averaged just 36.6 points per game, with its largest scoring output being 42 points in the one-point home victory over the Cyclones.
116
Oklahoma may be considered one of the top 10 in the eyes of the College Football Playoff committee, but there is one rank that stands out in an eye-popping way. Despite being a one-loss team ranked No. 7 in the latest CFP, the Sooners rank 116th in one of the most influential categories in college football – turnover margin. OU has escaped more than just the one upset despite struggling to keep control of the football by its typically explosive offense. The Sooners have lost nine fumbles – with 17 fumbles being forced – to couple with seven interceptions. What’s also been damning is when those turnovers have occurred. OU has turned the ball over six times on the opponent’s side of the 50-yard line in Big 12 Conference play, with four those occurring in the red zone – including two in the past two games. On the flip side, Oklahoma State’s minus-1 in the turnover margin – which has improved in recent weeks with Spencer Sanders protecting the ball better before going down with injury – ranks No. 72 in the country.
11.7
The average margin of victory for Oklahoma in the Bedlam series this year is just at 11.7, which is helped dramatically by a 35-point victory over OSU in 2015 – Mason Rudolph’s first full year as the starting quarterback of the Cowboys. Taking out that lopsided loss, the Cowboys have lost its six other Bedlam games since 2010 by an average of 8 points. While many will still look at the 70 more victories Oklahoma has over Oklahoma State in the series, the past decade has certainly been more competitive than the previous two. While, yes, Oklahoma State did win five games in the series between 1990-2009, the games in which the Cowboys lost were typically heavy-handed. In OU’s previous 14 Bedlam wins in that timeframe, the Sooners stomped out the Cowboys for an average margin of victory at 20.7. Oklahoma State has steadily trimmed that down the past 10 years, with this game being the eighth meeting this decade in which both teams are ranked heading into the game.
6.4
The top two rushers in the Big 12 Conference have the exact same yards per carry average and they both will be on the field for Bedlam. The difference being, one is a running back and one is quarterback. Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard leads the country in rushing with 1,832 yards and average of 166.5 yards per game and a 6.4 average per attempt. It’s the exact same average per carry Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts has. The former Alabama quarterback is averaging 6.4 on his 180 carries, to rush for 1,156 yards. Its the second-most rushing yards in the league and the third-most carries – trailing Kansas’ Pooka Williams, who was suspended for the season opener, with 181 carries. The longest run by Hurts this year has been a 52-yarder, while Hubbard has a 92-yard touchdown run – and has the advantage in rushing touchdowns with 20 to Hurts’ 17.
96
Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb is a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, meaning he is considered one of the three best receivers in college football. But heading into Bedlam this weekend, his numbers don’t compare to a receiver who won’t even play in the game. Despite playing in two more games, so far, than Oklahoma State’s Tylan Wallace, Lamb’s numbers fail in comparison to last year’s Biletnikoff Award finalist from OSU. Wallace ended his season with 53 catches for 903 yards and eight touchdowns with an average of 112.9 yards per game with a long of 90. Lamb – again, with two more games – has 46 catches for 999 yards – just 96 more yards than Wallace – and a 99.9 average, though with 14 touchdowns. His longest haul is 71. Lamb does have the advantage in average per catch at 21.7 to Wallace’s 17 per reception. But makes fans wonder what could have been in this Bedlam matchup had Wallace stayed healthy and there had been a matchup of two of the country’s best receivers on the field.
