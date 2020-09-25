OFF THE RIM: Brown, Illingworth could be spark plugs for Cowboy offense

Being 1-0 is better than 0-1.
Seems like a silly, obvious statement, but sometimes fans forget the final score is all that ultimately matters.
Sure, last Saturday’s game inside Boone Pickens Stadium was atrocious to watch. It was arguably the worst performance by the Oklahoma State football team I’ve seen since moving here before the 2014 season.
The Cowboys couldn’t move the ball for more than half of the game. It wasn’t just struggles to score, which happens to every team, but it was struggles to earn a first down.
The OSU offensive line had troubled blocking, even with Spencer Sanders on the field. Chuba Hubbard couldn’t get into a groove.
Tulsa appeared to be the better team for much of the contest. It was a troubling opener for the Cowboys, but in the end, they won. The Cowboys found a way to earn the win, and now it’s time to begin Big 12 Conference games.
Here are four downs to think about before this week’s game against West Virginia.
1st Down: What can Brown do for you?
The Cowboys appear to have found a much-needed backup running back for Heisman hopeful Chuba Hubbard. Senior LD Brown spelled Hubbard last week and looked like the better tailback at times during the game. It had been a while since OSU fans had seen much production from Brown, but it came at the right time against Tulsa.
He carried the ball nine times for 63 yards last week. There was even a 50-plus yard touchdown run where Brown displayed blazing speed down the middle of the field.
It’s no secret OSU needs a productive backup for Hubbard. He will carry the load for the Cowboys, but if he’s able to sit out a portion of the game and avoid getting worn down, it will bode well for the OSU offense. It might help Hubbard be fresh late in the season.
Brown ran for only 221 yards on 40 carries last year. He was the second-leading running back. He had only nine carries once and ran for more than 63 yards one other time. His production this year could determine how the Cowboys play for the final nine games.
2nd Down: Illingworth might be worth the hype
No team or fan base wants to see its starting quarterback leave the first game of the season opener because of an injury, especially a QB who has struggled with injuries.
Yet, OSU was shouldered with that situation last week. The offense was already struggling, but Sanders’ exit likely caused some fans to hit the panic button. Can’t blame them.
OSU found its backup late in the third quarter of Saturday’s game. True freshman Shane Illingworth – a 6-foot-5 four-star recruit – came in to replace a struggling Ethan Bullock, and he instantly provided a much-needed spark.
He finally got star wideout Tylan Wallace involved in the game after he was shut out in the first half. Illingworth drove the Cowboys down the field for their first touchdown of the season. He won over the hearts of OSU fans in his inaugural game.
If Sanders remains out with an apparent ankle injury, Illingworth is completely capable of leading OSU to victory. The hype over his ability appears to be real. Imagine how much better he can be after a full week of practice with the starters.
3rd Down: Big 12 openers losing streak
It seems like a crazy stat, but OSU has lost its last four Big 12 openers. It’s especially crazy when you consider the Cowboys have won 20 conference games during that stretch.
They’ve lost at Texas by six, at home to Texas Tech by 24, at home to TCU by 13 and at Baylor by 11. The Cowboys were led by Mason Rudolph and James Washington when they fell to TCU and Baylor.
Expectations for this season have been quite high – might be slightly down after last week’s performance – so if OSU wants to compete for the Big 12 title, it needs to get the conference slate off on the right foot.
Losing to a WVU squad that went 5-7 a year ago isn’t acceptable for this year’s team. The defense is quite talented and returns most of its starters. The offense has too many weapons.
The four-year losing streak needs to end Saturday.
4th Down: Small, but rowdy crowd
If the Cowboys want to end its losing streak in Big 12 openers, the home crowd could be the difference. Despite being limited to 25 percent capacity, the OSU faithful were loud last week.
There were less than 15,000 fans spread throughout BPS, yet they were helpful in causing problems for the Golden Hurricane. Tulsa committed a handful of offensive penalties that could be related to crowd noise.
OSU coach Mike Gundy and some of his players believed the home fans had an impact. That will be needed again Saturday.
Smaller than average numbers doesn’t mean fans can’t be loud and rowdy. The fans should know of their impact and bring the noise once again.
Jimmy Gillispie is a sports reporter for the Stillwater News Press. He can be contacted at jgillispie@stwnewspress.com.
