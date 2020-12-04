OFF THE RIM: Can Cowboys build off momentum from win over Tech?

Oklahoma State bounced back from its Bedlam loss with a wild but narrow victory over Texas Tech last Saturday.
The Cowboys will be on the road for the final two games of the regular season. The first of those contests will be at TCU on Saturday.
OSU scored in a variety of ways against the Red Raiders, including an interception return for a touchdown, an onside kick return for a touchdown and a safety. Of course, there were plenty of offensive highlights, too, from running back Dez Jackson and Tylan Wallace.
However, the Cowboys couldn’t put the game away until after the final Tech touchdown with less than two minutes remaining in the game. They also gave up a number of big plays to a Tech squad that only scored more than 35 points one other time this season, and that was against Texas.
Regardless, it was a much-needed Cowboy victory that keeps OSU in the hunt for a berth into the Big 12 Conference championship – with some help, of course. Now, they need a win in Forth Worth, Texas, to keep the same hope alive.
1st Down: Will Dez Jackson shine once again?
The biggest takeaway from last week’s game was Jackson. The Cowboys were without Chuba Hubbard and LD Brown, making Jackson the starting tailback.
All he did was run all over the Red Raiders. Jackson carried the ball 36 times for 235 yards and three touchdowns. He proved a healthy, talented running back can thrive in this year’s offense.
Can Jackson do it again?
TCU has given up a 100-yard rusher in four of its eight games, including allowing the leading rusher from its opponent to gain 100 and 156 yards, respectively, in the past two games – against Kansas and West Virginia.
Odds seem good that Jackson can once again have a great game, which should provide the Cowboys with a needed running game.
2nd Down: How will the OSU defense rebound from giving up 44 points?
It shouldn’t come as a a surprise, even if the Cowboys’ defense is better than it’s been in years, that Tech scored its second-highest amount of points last week. OSU and Tech often compete in a shootout, and Saturday was another one of those games.
But, should OSU fans be concerned their Cowboys have allowed 41 points in three of the past four games? Sure, they’ve played some of the best offenses in the conference, but this year’s defense began the year allowing for fewer points.
TCU has scored at least 30 points in five games. Quarterback Max Duggan is a dual-threat as he leads the Horned Frogs in passing and rushing. Slowing him down, especially on the ground, will be key this week.
Another pick-6 and creating turnovers never hurts, either. It’s time for this defense to step up and keep this game low scoring.
3rd Down: How many highlight-reel catches will Tylan have this week?
This isn’t a matter of if it will happen, because it’s almost a guarantee. The OSU senior wide receiver has made one highlight play after another during his career, and the same is to be expected Saturday at TCU.
His ability to pinpoint a ball and bring it in is second-to-none in college football right now. Wallace makes circus-like catches look easy.
How will he make everyone’s jaw drop this week? I can’t wait to see, especially with Wallace playing just down from where he grew up in Fort Worth.
4th Down: Will busy day for OSU get started with a win?
OSU fans will have plenty of sports to watch Saturday. The Cowboys will take on TCU at 11 a.m. and end just as the OSU women’s basketball team begins its home contest against Alabama at 2:30 p.m. in Gallagher-Iba Arena.
The Cowgirls are 2-0 after a pair of home wins Sunday and Wednesday. They have a roster filled with in-state and international talent, along with one of the best post players in the country in Natasha Mack.
At 6:30 p.m., the men’s basketball team will welcome Oakland to GIA for its second home game of the season. The 3-0 Cowboys are a young squad that has proven itself early this year. And yes, Cade Cunningham is worth watching.
Since watching in person is limited, fans can watch the football game on ESPN2 before catching the basketball games on ESPN+. Sit home and watch a day full of OSU action that will hopefully lead to three wins.
