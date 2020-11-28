OFF THE RIM: Can Cowboys rebound, improve to beat TTU?

There’s no way to sugarcoat last week’s Bedlam loss in Norman to make it sound competitive.
It was ugly from the opening minutes and didn’t get much better. The Cowboys had a chance to make it close in the second half, but couldn’t score a single point.
Oklahoma tightened its grip on the chokehold that is the lopsided Bedlam football battle. It’s a staggering series record in favor of the Sooners, and the current streak is at six games.
Enough about that game and the rivalry. It’s time to move on to this week’s contest.
The Cowboys (5-2 overall, 4-2 Big 12 Conference) are back home to host Texas Tech for an 11 a.m. kickoff at Boone Pickens Stadium. It will be their final home game of the season.
The Red Raiders (3-5, 2-5) are just above Baylor – the Cowboys’ opponent in two weeks) – and Kansas in the conference standings. They have struggled this year, and should be prime pickings for the Cowboys for a post-Thanksgiving snack.
But, based on the past two performances by OSU, do fans feel confident their beloved Cowboys will win this week? There is definitely a lack of confidence that follows Bedlam nearly every year, but is this more serious because of the preseason hype that surrounded this year’s roster?
We’ll have a better idea as far as an answer to those questions come Saturday afternoon.
Here are four keys to Saturday’s contest and seeing if the Cowboys can remain in the hunt for the Big 12 title game next month.
1st Down: How will Cowboys shake off ugly defeat?
Being on the losing end of a lopsided loss can have lasting effects. Being dominated by an opponent, especially a bitter rival, can mess with one’s psyche. Will the Cowboys have the confidence to rebound from Saturday night’s lackluster showing on primetime TV?
If history tells us anything, it’s that chances are good OSU bounces back and wins Saturday. In the past five years, the Cowboys have won three of five games after losing to OU. Three of those games were bowl games – including both losses – but both games the week after a Bedlam defeat have resulted in OSU victories.
The most recent evidence of this was two years ago. OSU went for a two-point conversion with Taylor “Corndog” Cornelius at quarterback, but it failed and OSU lost by one in Norman. A week later, the Cowboys beat West Virginia, 45-41, in Stillwater.
We’re likely to find out early Saturday if the Cowboys have refocused for the Red Raiders and if the OSU coaches have properly prepared their players.
2nd Down: Will OSU offense find its groove?
Speaking of early in the game, I think we’ll learn early – probably in the first quarter or first two to three drives – if the Cowboys’ offense will snap out of its funk. It’s one that’s arguably lasted four games since the Cowboys demolished Kansas in early October.
The typically high-flying OSU offense hasn’t scored more than 34 points during the past four games, and they’ve scored 24 or fewer points in three of those. In the past two games, OSU scored 20 and 13 points, respectively.
The Cowboys haven’t found a rhythm offensively. The ground game has struggled to find its footing and the passing attack hasn’t been great either. Poor offensive line play could be attributed to the lack of offense, but maybe a slight change to play calling could change that.
Something needs to happen soon or this team with so many weapons will be lost to history, and not the good side of history.
3rd Down: Can either QB earn the trust of the fans?
OSU fans were excited about Spencer Sanders returning for his redshirt sophomore season after ending last year injured. His 2020 campaign got off to a rough start as he suffered a lower leg injury that sidelined him for more than two games.
In his absence, true freshman Shane Illingworth played well and kept the Cowboys unbeaten. But was his great game at Kansas because of his play or because of the Jayhawks’ inability to be good at football?
Based on his performance Saturday, it’s hard to say. Illingworth capped a drive with a touchdown pass when he entered the game. Three of his five completions for the game came on that drive. When he had time to throw, many passes were inaccurate, especially deep throws.
Meanwhile, Sanders was rocky Saturday, and has been since his return to the field. He’s not been able to become the quarterback many thought he would be since he committed to OSU.
Fans are torn on which QB should play. If either can step up and gain separation over the other, it could a long way toward winning over the fanbase. For now, fans just want solid play from whoever is on the field.
4th Down: Will weather impact the contest?
The temperature will be a little colder this Saturday, but rain is also predicted to fall. The Cowboys haven’t played in the rain yet this year, so Saturday could be interesting weather wise.
Of course, rain makes it harder to catch passes or maintain possession of the ball. A game that could be sloppy with normal play could be even sloppier because of the weather.
Turnovers could be an issue. So, which team will commit costly turnovers? That could be the deciding factor Saturday.
Jimmy Gillispie is a sports reporter for the Stillwater News Press. He can be contacted at jgillispie@stwnewspress.com.
