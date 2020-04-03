Off the Rim: Looking back at Hassel's 18-inning heroics

Less than two months into my first season as a NCAA Div. I baseball beat writer, I experienced my first post-midnight Oklahoma State game.
OSU is no slouch when it comes to late-night games.
Sorry, if this causes flashbacks to those who attended or covered the 2011 OSU football game at Tulsa. It’s a night they won’t forget.
A game ending at 3:35 a.m. is crazy. Weather delayed the kickoff by more than three hours.
Fast forward to spring of 2015 – exactly five years ago to this day – and Cowboy baseball played its second 18-inning contest in less than a year. It was the next installment of the late-night OSU athletics.
In 2014, the Cowboys lost an 18-inning contest to Bedlam-rival Oklahoma. The Sooners scored three runs in the top of the 18th, ending an eight-inning scoreless streak by either team.
OSU needed five runs in the final two innings to force extras. Unfortunately for those in attendance at Allie P. Reynolds Stadium, the Tuesday night game continued for an additional nine innings.
Less than a year later, the Cowboys were hosting Texas for their third Big 12 Conference series of the season. The series opener was one to remember.
It began like a typical Friday night Big 12 contest, with two pitchers dueling and keeping the runs to a minimum. Grabbing a 1-0 series lead is always important, so the Friday night contests are usually battled between two aces.
For Texas, it was Parker French. The Cowboys had Jon Perrin on the mound.
French surrendered two runs on four hits in his five innings. Those came on a two-run home run by designated hitter Kevin Bradley in the second inning. Bradley gave the Pokes a 2-0 lead.
Perrin gave up a single run in the third inning on a wild pitch. He left in the seventh inning with OSU leading 2-1.
The Cowboys’ bullpen struggled in the eighth inning. Three pitchers combined to give up two singles, a pair of stolen bases and a fielding error. After the dust cleared, Texas led 3-2.
It felt like a normal night at the ballpark until OSU rallied with its final out remaining in the ninth inning. Jacob Chappell was walked on four pitches before Tim Arakawa earned a full-count walk. Conor Costello came to the plate and delivered the RBI single to score Chappell.
The rally was short, but enough to force free baseball on a Friday night.
Hometown star Corey Hassel had a chance to end the game in the 12th inning. However, he grounded out, stranding three runners for the final out.
Hassel would leave his mark on this game later.
Before that happened, those of us in the press box were beginning to get a bit restless. We were tired and hungry without any options for food.
I even took the opportunity to tweet at the local Papa John’s Pizza, who did respond. OSU media student Gerald Tracy took it one step further and had a pizza delivered at the end of the game.
It became a goofy time in the press box. Yet, we awaited the heroic moment from either team as Friday night turned into Saturday morning.
The Stillwater High graduate was moved to pitcher to begin the 16th inning. It shocked us in the press box, because it was only his second outing of the season – maybe ever as a Cowboy.
Hassel had thrown one inning against Alcorn State a few weeks prior. Yet, he was an outfielder for the Cowboys.
On that night, he was a relief pitcher for three innings. He allowed just a single hit with three strikeouts.
Hassel had done his part on the mound. Next came his heroics at the plate.
In the bottom of the 18th, shortly before 2 a.m., Gage Green earned a one-out walk and later stole second. Hunter Hagler was hit by a pitch with two outs.
Hassel came to the plate and drilled a 1-2 pitch over the left field wall for a walk-off three-run home run. The nearly 100 fans still in attendance celebrated.
The former Pioneer earned the win on the mound and hit the walk-off bomb worthy of firing up the Gap Band.
It was a wild night, but a memorable one. Nothing quite like leaving the stadium at 2:30 a.m. Definitely no traffic to fight.
There hasn’t been another 18-inning game for the Cowboys in the five years since that outing. However, it’s fun to mention playing 18 innings when a game is tied late and see the reactions you get in the press box.
For now, let’s stick to nine innings of baseball. Well, right now we’d take any baseball.
Here’s to looking forward to the first extra-inning contest at O’Brate Stadium.
Jimmy Gillispie is a sports reporter for the Stillwater News Press. He can be contacted at jgillispie@stwnewspress.com.
