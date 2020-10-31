If there’s one thing Oklahomans know how to do it’s handle a cyclone warning.
That’s exactly what happened last Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium. The Oklahoma State football team passed its first real test of the season in a 24-21 defeat of Iowa State.
The Cowboys fell behind early, but rallied after ISU took a 7-0 lead and never trailed again. The Cowboys’ defense and special teams made crucial plays in the fourth quarter.
Spencer Sanders returned since leaving the field in the Cowboys’ second drive of the season opener. The redshirt sophomore quarterback made plays with his arm and feet, as many expected him to do all season until an injury sidelined him for over a month.
OSU didn’t appear to be too rusty after a three-week hiatus since playing at Kansas. Other than a couple of turnovers, the Cowboys looked sharp against a team that was previously unbeaten in Big 12 Conference contests.
This week, the Cowboys welcome a team that is always picked to be one of the best Big 12 teams, despite never quite reaching the level of its own hype. When Texas comes to town for the OSU homecoming weekend, it will be the second in a string of conference games that will make or break the Cowboys’ season.
Will OSU keep its record unblemished Saturday? Or will Texas spoil the Big 12’s chance of being represented in the College Football Playoff?
Here are four downs to think about when the Longhorns invade Boone Pickens Stadium.
1st Down: Can OSU slow dual-threat QB?
ISU quarterback Brock Purdy is a threat through the air and on the ground, but the Cowboys kept him contained. He threw for only 162 yards and rushed for just 38 more. Holding Purdy to under 200 total yards was key to OSU earning the narrow victory as its offense scored only 24 points.
This week, OSU is facing arguably the best dual-threat QB it will see all season. Texas’ preseason Heisman Trophy hopeful Sam Ehlinger has proven he’s tough to bring down in the pocket and capable of making great throws to a talented group of wide receivers.
Ehlinger has thrown for 1,481 yards and 17 touchdowns in five games this season. He’s also leading the Longhorns with 293 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
The Longhorns have typically had a strong running back, but they don’t this year. Instead, Ehlinger is their key offensive weapon.
If OSU can slow him down or force him to make mistakes, it could go a long way toward earning a victory and staying undefeated.
2nd Down: When will Hubbard break a long run?
Another potential Heisman candidate in Saturday’s game is OSU running back Chuba Hubbard. Since beginning the season in what many believed to be a slow game – 93 yards on 27 carries – Hubbard has rushed for more than 100 yards in the past three games.
The talented, speedy tailback has run for 284 yards in the last two games combined, but he especially seemed to find his groove against the Cyclones. Although Hubbard ran for six fewer yards than the previous contest, the Cyclones have a tougher defense than what Kansas has to offer.
Last Saturday, Hubbard ran tough against a stingy defense. He was patient, smart and maintained his balance on a number of runs where many tailbacks would have fallen or been tackled. He looked back to his old form.
Yet, Hubbard has yet to break a run for more than 32 yards in four games this year. Two other OSU tailbacks have longer runs from scrimmage this year.
Seems likely Hubbard is bound to break a long run that he did many times a year ago. Will it be this week? A long TD run could spark the home crowd and team Saturday.
3rd Down: Will OSU’s Sanders avoid turning the ball over?
The Cowboys also have a talented dual-threat quarterback, and he returned to the field last week. He suffered a lower leg injury on the second series of the season opener and missed the rest of that game along with the next two contests.
True freshman Shane Illingworth filled in and played solid for more than two games while keeping OSU unbeaten. Illingworth threw only one interception in 49 attempts.
This is where Sanders must improve. He plays like a gunslinger, which unfortunately results in more interceptions than necessary. Sanders threw two against ISU.
He threw 11 last year, which isn’t an alarming number, but it’s a number that must improve if the Cowboys want to reach the CFP. Ball possession is key, and if Sanders can avoid turnovers, he’s got the talent to lead OSU to a conference title and beyond.
4th Down: Will Cowboy Backs continue to be used?
Sanders found some unlikely targets last week and it was a big part of the Cowboys’ victory. Cowboy Backs Jelani Wood and Logan Carter were the second- and third-leading receivers behind Biletnikoff Award hopeful Tylan Wallace.
Woods made a big play for a 34-yard touchdown where he used his height and his athleticism to make a leaping catch and rumble into the end zone. Carter made three clutch catches, moving the chains and keeping drives alive.
Both players are vital to the success of the Cowboys’ offense. We all know what Wallace and the rest of the receivers can do, but the Cowboy Backs are reliable and should be used and not overlooked in the passing game.
Finding creative ways to get them involved, especially in the red zone will be key to keeping defenses from focusing on the talented crew of receivers. Can’t wait to see the Cowboy Backs in action Saturday.
Jimmy Gillispie is a sports reporter for the Stillwater News Press. He can be contacted at jgillispie@stwnewspress.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.