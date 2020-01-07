West Virginia didn’t shoot well from behind the arc, but the few it was able to knock down paled in comparison to Oklahoma State inside its home arena Monday night.
OSU struggled to hit shots from long range inside Gallagher-Iba Arena on a night when both teams struggled offensively. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, the visiting Mountaineers were able to make more shots and keep a double-digit lead throughout most of the second half.
WVU defeated OSU, 55-41, handing them their second-straight Big 12 Conference loss to begin the new calendar year.
“We tried to fix some things from Saturday, where we did a better job of containing people,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “(OSU) can really shoot it. They had a bad night, but we did, too. I don’t know about you, but it was hard to watch at times.”
The No. 16-ranked Mountaineers (12-2 overall, 1-1 Big 12) shot 38.8 percent (19 of 49) from the field, including 6 of 24 from 3-point range.
Meanwhile, the Cowboys (9-5, 0-2) struggled all over the offensive side of the court. They made 14 of 48 shots, shooting 29.2 percent. From long range, they made only 1 of their 20 attempts.
The lone OSU 3-pointer came nearly 32 minutes into the contest. The Cowboys were 0 of 16, including 0 of 9 from senior Lindy Waters, before the Norman native sank a deep 3 with the shot clock winding down.
Waters’ 3-pointer ignited a home crowd that was waiting for something to cheer about most of the night. Each and every home bucket brought an applause from the thousands of OSU faithful.
“Welcome to Big 12 basketball,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said. “At the end of the day, we just got beat tonight. I don’t want to make it sound so simple, but the other day Tech won a game by a much larger margin. I didn’t think we competed for 40 minutes in a way that was necessary to really give us a chance.
“So, I was more disappointed that I felt like, in some ways, we kind of let go of the rope about a quarter into the second half. It got really far away from us after that. We lost by 14 tonight, but I thought defensively we did a lot of really good things. … Give credit to them. They beat us, but I am also really excited about what I saw from my team in terms of their competitive fight for 40 minutes. I told our team in the locker room, ‘We have the right people in the locker room. At some point, we’re going to shoot better.’”
One highlight on the night was Waters surpassing 1,000 points for his career. He scored five in the first half before finally sinking his next shot midway through the second half.
It was a two-point bucket that gave Waters the historic mark. He sank that first 3 shortly after. It was then announced he reached 1,000 points for his career.
“It was great to see that,” OSU senior Cameron McGriff said. “I’ve pretty much seen every bucket that he’s got, so that was pretty cool. I’m happy for him. That was a huge milestone for him to get. Not many people get to do that.”
Waters became the 42nd Cowboy to score at least 1,000 points. He led OSU with 12 points – on 4 of 16 shooting. McGriff chipped in 10 points.
Despite the loss, the Cowboys held their own on the glass against a WVU squad that usually owns the rebounding margin. WVU won the rebounding 40-36 over the Cowboys.
OSU tallied only three assists in the loss. That was in comparison to 19 turnovers. OSU also only made 12 of 20 free throws.
“I thought we did a good job of staying in front of them,” Huggins said. “We also rebounded.”
The first half was a struggle offensively for both squads. The Cowboys shot 27.3 percent (6 of 22) from the field, while WVU made 11 of 31 (35.5 percent).
One difference in the half was the Mountaineers made 4 of 17 from 3-point range. Meanwhile, the Cowboys were 0 of 10 from long range.
WVU’s Miles McBride drained a 3 right before the buzzer to give his team a 28-19 lead at the break. That came just seconds after McGriff sank a pair of free throws, trimming the lead to five points.
McGriff led the team at half with eight points, while Waters added five for the Cowboys.
OSU will be back on the road for its next game. It will travel to TCU, which plays at Kansas State on Tuesday, on Saturday.
