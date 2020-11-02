Oklahoma State athletics working to get out to vote

College athletes typically have a daunting daily routine, between practices, film study and training on top of the tasks mandated from the educational part of being a student-athlete.
So, with one of the biggest days of the year for the country as a whole, the athletic aspect has been pushed aside.
The NCAA declared in September that Division I student-athletes “will not practice and compete, among other countable athletically related activities” on Election Day. But it wasn’t just a one-off from the NCAA, as the rule states that the first Tuesday after Nov. 1 – which is how the general election date is decided – of “every year” will be a day off for Division I athletes.
Last week, OSU football coach Mike Gundy said his program would abide by any NCAA rules – and have switched their normal day off from Monday to Tuesday – but he appeared to be uncertain about the need to make it a mandatory day off for student-athletes.
“I would think with (12 hours to vote in Oklahoma), I would think at some point they would find a time to swing by to vote,” Gundy said. “But we’ll follow the rules with whatever somebody says to do. But, I mean, I’m guessing if you guys have to vote, you still have to go to work.”
However, he did emphasize the importance for his student-athletes, who are in the only Division I sport in the heat of their season on Election Day, of utilizing their right to vote.
The Cowboy coach added that his staff began the process three years ago of ensuring players in the program are registered to vote, and it has been a yearly portion of the program.
For the large majority of his athletes, this will be the first Presidential Election in which they will be voting.
And several of the Cowboy football players have already expressed their desire to take part in the voting process.
Oklahoma State receiver Braydon Johnson told the media before the season even started of his intent to vote.
“Definitely, I’m going to vote,” said Johnson, who turns 22 in December. “I feel like it’s just good to vote. I’m not against it if people don’t want to, but I feel like I’m going to vote this year.”
In mid-October, star wide receiver Tylan Wallace spoke a bit about getting the opportunity to vote.
The Fort Worth, Texas, native said he is registered to vote in Stillwater and it will mark the first presidential election the 21-year-old is eligible to vote in.
“I’m going to try to get with some of the guys – and it’s probably more in the receiver group – and see if we could really make that a thing where we’re all getting the guys together and just going out and voting together, that would be a really good thing,” Wallace said. “So I’m going to probably try to hit up some of the guys in the group chat, and I’m going to see if they have a specific time that would work for all of them and probably try to get us all together and all go do that.”
While football was effectively forced into a day off Tuesday by the NCAA, the men’s basketball program – which in a normal year would be days away from starting its season – knew Tuesday would be a mandatory day off back in June.
After the NCAA initially “encouraged” member schools to designate Nov. 3 as a day off for student-athletes, the Big 12 Conference men’s basketball coaches stood united in signing a statement on June 12 that every conference program would “make Election Day a mandatory day off for Big 12 men’s basketball players.”
Cowboy coach Mike Boynton, who in June made comments about having failed to follow through ensuring his players were properly registered to vote and educated on the impact they can have as voters, has been a staunch supporter of getting student-athletes involved in the voting process over the past six months.
“The most important part is educating them, partly because for many of them, it is the first time,” Boynton recently said. “They just don’t have the awareness or really the experience.
“They don’t really have the passion for it either, because they don’t understand the importance of being a part of the process. We have educated all of them. We’ve tried to help and have successfully helped everyone on our team become registered to vote, and either request an absentee ballot or know where their polling location is if they live in state.”
Boynton spoke of being uncertain in his youth of the importance of voting, but has seen – not just within his program, but across the country and even within the Cowboy football program – a desire of the young generation to be a part of the social construct in the United States.
“I don’t think I had the courage that this generation of young kids have now to speak out on things they feel are wrong or feel need to change,” Boynton said. “I’m very proud to see the courage that these young people have. I’m not going to say that’s how every coach feels. I’m sure there are several coaches the kids would rather just shut up, because they don’t necessarily – by speaking out – make our jobs easier in some ways, because we have supporters who don’t agree with what the kids are saying.”
News Press sports reporter Jimmy Gillispie contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.