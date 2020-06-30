The COVID-19 pandemic continues to hamper college football programs all across the country as Oklahoma State reported 14 positive cases on Monday.
OSU senior associate athletic director Kevin Klintworth tweeted out the update.
“Update: @OSUAthletics has tested 110 football players (multiple tests per athletes) with 14 positives,” the tweet read. “Only one student-athlete remains as an active case and is in quarantine. #OkState."
The single student-athlete remains anonymous. The three cases known to the public are linebackers Malcolm Rodriguez and Amen Ogbongbemiga in addition to walk-on Gabe Simpson who all took to Twitter early in June.
Klintworth’s latest update comes almost a month after his initial tweet announcing the first three cases.
“For the record: @OSUAthletics has tested over 150 staff/admins/student-athletes with 3 asymptomatic positives. All by SAs. Positives were expected and the plan for that scenario has been activated. We will be as forthcoming as possible on the covid issues. #okstate."
OSU football is following its Safe Return Plan that was announced back on June 2, which includes daily temperature tests, masks availability, social distancing measures and other regulations.
The program has taken precautions, but the announcement comes at the time where Stillwater is spiking with cases.
As of Tuesday morning, there were 339 total cases, with 134 active in the city, which represents an exponential increase from the beginning of the pandemic up till June hit.
Despite the spike, OSU has remained on track for its Sept. 3 start date against Oregon State.
