Oklahoma State football to recognize 20th anniversary of 9/11, honor local first responders 

Mike Gundy was in disbelief.
Gundy, the Oklahoma State football coach, was a 34-year-old Cowboy assistant and offensive coordinator on Sept. 11, 2001, when he learned about the horrific attacks that sent the nation into chaos that day. Nearly 20 years later, as Gundy stood in front of reporters during his weekly press conference, he recalled his reaction to the news.
“It was scary,” Gundy said. “...It was the first time in my life where I was like, ‘I can’t believe that that actually happened,’ and then didn’t really know what to think.”
Gundy and many others across the world, regardless of their connections to New York City or Washington, D.C., experienced this sense of shock when al-Qaida operatives hijacked four airplanes, sending two into the World Trade Center and one into the Pentagon while another crashed in a field, killing 2,977 people.
Now, OSU’s athletic department is prepared to recognize the 20th anniversary of 9/11. It falls on Saturday, coinciding with the Cowboys’ home football game against Tulsa, so OSU has arranged plans to honor the lives lost in the attacks.
Stephen Howard, OSU’s assistant athletic director/digital strategy, said a moment of silence for the victims will precede the game. There will also be a military flyover above Boone Pickens Stadium.
Additionally, Saturday is an opportunity for OSU to recognize individuals essential to relief efforts. Howard said the athletic department’s game theme is “Honoring Our First Responders.”
In the wake of 9/11, emergency responders risked their lives at Ground Zero, rescued survivors and tirelessly worked to help their grieving communities. On Saturday, OSU is extending gratitude to not only first responders who were in New York during 9/11, but also those who have impacted the Stillwater community.
Howard said OSU police chief Leon Jones and Stillwater fire chief Terry Essary have been named the Orange Power VIPs of the game, giving them the chance to stand at midfield and lead fans in the “Orange Power” pregame chant.
“We also, then, wanted to take a moment and give a hand to our first responders here locally who have done so much through this pandemic – and always – for Oklahoma folks,” Howard said.
The Cowboys kick off against Tulsa at 11 a.m. Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium.
