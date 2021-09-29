Oliver now the next man up for wounded Cowboy defense

Next man has been a pillar of Mike Gundy’s Oklahoma State football program.
But this season it appears to be more prevalent than most other seasons.
Just one game into Big 12 Conference play, Oklahoma State has been forced to roll out true freshmen – originally projected to be third-string back during fall camp – on both sides of the ball.
And that will be the case once again this week in a Top 25 matchup against Baylor with the Cowboy defense losing defensive end Brock Martin for several weeks after he sustained an injury to his left arm while trying to tackle the Kansas State quarterback scrambling out of the pocket.
In his place, the Cowboys will turn to a true freshman the coaching staff has been high on since arrived early in spring – Collin Oliver.
The Edmond Santa Fe product was the No. 6-rated prospect out of the state of Oklahoma, and the 46th-ranked linebacker in the country.
“He had a heck of a spring and fall, so it’s just one of those things when it’s your time to come up you just got to step up,” super senior linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez said. “He’s a playmaker, and he makes plays out there and we see that all the time at practice.”
And he already had been tasked with getting some opportunities this season when fellow Santa Fe alumnus Trace Ford went down with a season-ending injury prior to the season.
But now that he will slot into that starting role, his early enrollment – foregoing his final semester of high school – is making it a little easier on the coaching staff.
“We love him. He plays like a veteran, he’s just a heady player, you can throw a lot at him,” OSU defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said. “He’s really hard on himself when he makes a mistake, he wants to get it right. And you’re right, think about all those reps he had now in the spring coming in, and now he becomes a starter.”
Oliver has played in all four games in his young career, and has been active for the Cowboy defense.
He has eight total tackles – which ranks 10th on the team – with 1.5 tackles for a loss, including a half a sack.
When Martin went down against Kansas State, Oliver was constantly putting pressure on the K-State quarterback – though most instances came up just short of getting the QB to the ground.
“I like what I’m seeing from him. I see a young player that’s learning on the run,” Gundy said. “He gets fatigued quick in games at times because he hasn’t become calloused to play at this level yet, because he’s so new, but he’s a hard worker. He seems to be physically tough and mentally tough enough to continue to compete.
“We’ll see where he is a month from now, because sometimes those guys hit a wall. He’s another young man that fits with our culture. I don’t ever hear him say anything, he doesn’t miss anything, he’s always at class, he runs hard, he trains hard and loves to play. He just competes.”
Fortunately for Oliver, he won’t be completely alone in trying to take over one of Oklahoma State’s most versatile roles on defense.
While Martin is expected to be out for several weeks – with Gundy saying it will ultimately come down to pain tolerance for the Oologah product – he will still have a role in getting Oliver ready for the heart of the conference schedule.
“Well Brock (Martin) has been good with that forever,” Gundy said. “… Brock will be more of a resource during the week and on game days than Trace will be just because of their personality.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.