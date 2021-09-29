Once overlooked, redshirt freshman Owens makes the most of opportunity to prove his skills at OSU

Rashod Owens studies game film through a slightly different lens this season.
Instead of merely observing his Oklahoma State football teammates and learning from them, Owens, a redshirt freshman receiver, can spot himself on the field during many of the plays he reviews. He knows what it’s like to be immersed in the action and make key contributions, and he said this has changed his approach to film sessions a little.
“Just a tad bit, just because I’m seeing every play and I’m rating myself about my efforts,” Owens said. “And then seeing my grades come back about how my effort was and what I could do better and stuff, so I’m glad that I got to see what that was like, and I could fix a few things here and there.”
Since Owens has been a healthy receiver in an injury-riddled position group, his role has increased tremendously. During his redshirt year, he earned playing time in four games as NCAA rules allow, but his involvement was limited. Owens had 19 receiving yards on two catches, both during the Cowboys’ blowout victory against Kansas.
This year, he has already accumulated 111 yards on six receptions, stepping up to start when OSU has desperately needed depth. Owens is proving himself as an asset for this team, suddenly catching people’s attention after a redshirt season of waiting in a crowded group of standout receivers such as Tylan Wallace and Dillon Stoner.
When others have overlooked Owens, the Cowboys have recognized his talent.
Coach Mike Gundy said he doesn’t know why more universities didn’t have Owens on their radar. For Gundy, it was a simple, straightforward decision to extend an offer to Owens, who played at Roosevelt High School in San Antonio.
Gundy watched some film on Owens, reviewed the measurables and heard good reports about him as an athlete and a person. He also learned Owens was an accomplished triple jumper. As a junior, Owens recorded the 11th-best triple jump in the nation during the outdoor season.
All of those factors made Gundy’s decision easy.
“There wasn’t any recruiting involved,” Gundy said. “We offered him, and he took it, and he showed up.”
Gundy said Owens, who was a three-star recruit according to 247SportsComposite, could follow the longtime trend of overlooked prospects emerging as notable contributors at OSU.
When the Cowboys have to play musical chairs at receiver positions to deal with injuries, they can depend on Owens’ versatility. Gundy said Owens has practiced at the left, right and slot positions.
“It hasn’t been that hard,” Owens said. “With this offense, as our unit, you have to know everything, so me knowing every position, it helps a lot knowing that you could be able to play every position. So that helps our offense, and it let our coaches know we can be trusted at any position.”
This has opened the door for major opportunities. Because Martin and Jaden Bray missed the Boise State game, Owens started at wideout, and when Martin returned from his ankle injury to face Kansas State, Owens remained in the starting lineup with him.
As the Cowboys are preparing for their home matchup against Baylor, Owens is listed on the depth chart with an “or” between him and Tay Martin for a first-string spot.
Through four games this season, Owens has buoyed his stats and hauled in passes for first downs, but he’s still waiting for his first touchdown catch in a regular-season game. There’s room for growth, and Owens recognizes that. With bolstered confidence that traces back to his breakout spring game – when he reached the end zone with a 61-yard catch – he has an idea of what he can achieve.
“It helped me a lot because now I know what’s my worth and what I can put in to help this team,” Owens said. “It helps my teammates know they can trust me in everything.”
