ORANGE PRATTLE: How Oklahoma State could make it work with the Pac-12

Pac-12 After Dark became a novelty in college football.
After a long day of watching every other conference play marquee games, the West Coast conference seemed to always deliver a delectable dessert for college football fans – as long as they could stay awake into the early hours of Sunday.
That’s the biggest drawback for Oklahoma State and its fan base, the potential for games starting later than 7 p.m. – and thus ending later than Saturday.
And while many may argue they are fine with such a potential, need I remind you of the OSU-Tulsa football game in 2011? Yes, it started around midnight local time due to weather. Oklahoma State fans could face a midnight kickoff for a 10 p.m. kickoff in California. And fans – and ultimately the NCAA – were none too pleased about the Tulsa game.
But there is a way Oklahoma State could, for the most part, avoid such a situation.
And that scenario is actually fairly simple, and will be beneficial for Oklahoma State, its athletes, its fans and most of the remaining members of the Big 12 Conference in the wake of Oklahoma and Texas taking their talents to the Southeastern Conference.
If Oklahoma State were to align with the remaining Big 12 teams in Texas, at the very least, they could effectively merge with the Pac-12 Conference and force its new conference overlords to recreate its divisions that would make it so the programs on the Plains aren’t spending too much time on the coast.
The divisions could look something like this:
Eastern Division would consist of new universities Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, TCU and Baylor, aligned with former Big 12 foe Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah.
That would leave a Western Division with UC-Berkeley, UCLA, Oregon, Oregon State, USC, Stanford, Washington and Washington State.
It would preserve many of the longtime rivalries – and recreate one with the Buffaloes paired against their former conference foes – and make travel for the incoming cluster of universities a little more palatable for athletic departments (which are already in a crunch following the pandemic), as well as for boosters and fans.
The move would also be a boost for most of the Oklahoma State athletic programs.
Mike Gundy’s football program should be able to compete for a conference crown in the Pac-12 Conference since its traditional blue bloods aren’t nearly as competitive as they’ve traditionally been.
And clearly Gundy feels comfortable getting paired with at least a few Pac-12 teams, as they already scheduled nonconference games with Oregon (2025-26) and Colorado (2036-37). Those contracts would obviously have to be voided if they become conference opponents.
The biggest benefactors of joining the Pac-12 would be the diamond sports at Oklahoma State.
The Pac-12 has been the closest rival to the SEC in baseball and softball over the past decade, and putting the Cowboys and Cowgirls into a deeper conference could be the formula to help them make even deeper runs in the postseason.
The Oklahoma State tennis programs would also find themselves in a powerhouse conference that has rivaled the SEC at the national level – which will couple well with some strong tennis programs among the remaining Texas teams, including a Baylor men’s tennis program that finished runner-up.
And as the saying goes, “iron sharpens iron.”
While the league has struggled in men’s basketball of late, the inclusion of OSU and Baylor would bolster the Pac-12 in the second-largest revenue sport. And for Mike Boynton’s program, it means an instant rise in its place within the conference.
If Oklahoma State can find its way into a gentlemen’s agreement with the remaining Texas schools now that OU has done the same with the Longhorns, OSU could find itself in a more manageable situation joining the Pac-12 Conference and not have to break the bank in terms of travel – or discover time travel for its fans.
A united move to the Pac-12 would work for Oklahoma State, but if it’s a lone journey to the West, the athletic department will find itself in a similar situation as West Virginia the past decade. A geographical hermit that fails to create opportunities for its fans to break beyond Stillwater to watch their beloved alma mater.
Jason Elmquist is sports editor of The Stillwater News Press. He can be contacted at jelmquist@stwnewspress.com.
