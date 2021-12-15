For the better part of the past decade, one of the biggest complaints – even from Oklahoma State’s former athletics director – is the lack of “stars” the Cowboy football program has landed on the recruiting trail.
The claim has been “imagine how good the program could be if it brought higher ranked recruits and saw similar development as has been the case the past decade.” There’s a flaw with this thinking – just ask Texas.
Better yet, ask Iowa State running back Breece Hall – a top 10 finisher in the Heisman Trophy race and the Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Year.
Prior to the 2020 game between the Cyclones and Longhorns, Hall proclaimed the game was “five-star culture vs. five-star players.” The same idiom could be used for why Mike Gundy’s Oklahoma State teams have won 67 percent of the games against the Longhorns dating back to 2010.
Gundy has proclaimed – repeatedly – that his coaching staff goes after those recruits receiving “higher stars” by ranking sites, but it is more about fit on both sides.
The Cowboy coaching staff isn’t going to bring in players who won’t adhere to the Cowboy Culture they have created in Stillwater – whether that player is a five star or a walk-on.
But what this year’s recruiting class could showcase is perhaps the program is starting to turn the corner in getting the combination of willing to play the Cowboy way and already at a higher level of talent – at least in the eyes of the recruiting websites.
The Cowboys received just 17 letters of intent Wednesday – with a total of 25 scholarships allowed for this class – and that is enough to put the Pokes in the top 25 of national rankings, according to 247Sports.
That’s been made possible by Oklahoma State signing six four-star prospects – all of which are offensive players.
“Quite honestly, I don’t even pay attention to four stars, that’s why I didn’t know,” Gundy said Wednesday. “… I don’t have a clue how many four stars we had, what we’re looking for is young men that fit our culture – ones that will come in work hard … and stay here, unless they have a good reason to jump in the portal and go somewhere else.”
And better yet, for OSU, half of them are in-state talent.
Oklahoma State matched Bedlam rival Oklahoma in the amount of top Oklahoma talent signed this period – with each signing four of the top 10 prospects – thanks to a last-second signing by Choctaw edge rusher DeSean Brown.
The Cowboys – more specifically, receivers coach and offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn – even managed to flip an OU commit to become the jewel of the Oklahoma State recruiting class. Edmond Santa Fe receiver Talyn Shettron is the top prospect for the Pokes, ranked 95th overall (second in the state), with he and his twin brother – Tabry, the 96th-ranked tight end in the class – becoming the latest talented twins Dunn has brought into Stillwater.
Behind Talyn is a pair of four-star running backs, a four-star offensive lineman (the top-rated junior college lineman in the country), a four-star “athlete” and a four-star quarterback.
It is the most four-star recruits Gundy’s staff has signed in his tenure – the previous best was four in the 2004, 2007, 2009 and 2010 classes.
However, before Oklahoma State fans automatically assume that the four-star players will adhere to the five-star culture, there is plenty to point at being cautious.
For example, only one of the three four-star recruits from the 2019 class are still on the roster – and that one, Langston Anderson, has yet to produce for the Pokes, largely because of injury troubles. In fact, roughly 30 percent of the 20 four-star recruits in the past 10 classes could even be considered having been impact players while in Stillwater – with many of those 20 actually leaving Oklahoma State with eligibility still remaining.
Fortunately, odds would tell you that bringing more of those talents in during a single signing period should increase the odds of impact.
The reality ultimately is, this class will be the first glimpse of whether Oklahoma State is ready to turn into a top 10 program.
“We have a chance right now, if it’s handled correctly, to move to the top,” Gundy said. “If we do it right.”
If this class proves to be one not only of recruiting stars but future stars, it could catapult the Cowboy program to a new level through the remainder of Gundy’s tenure at his alma mater – however long that might be.
The signees have the stars on paper, but will they mesh with the brightest star in Stillwater – the Cowboy Culture?
Jason Elmquist is sports editor of The Stillwater News Press. He can be contacted at jelmquist@stwnewspress.com.
