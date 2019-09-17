TULSA – Spencer Sanders was getting hot under the collar, and it wasn’t just because the temperature on the turf at H.A. Chapman Stadium was hitting triple digits.
The Oklahoma State redshirt freshman quarterback was getting flustered by the best defense the Cowboys have faced in the nonconference, even after the OSU offense had surged ahead early with 17 points in the first quarter.
But then Tulsa began to slow down running back Chuba Hubbard, continued to lock down wide receiver Tylan Wallace and made Sanders try to find other ways to move the offense than through his top two options.
“I thought he got flustered in the second quarter a little bit. I had to calm him down,” Cowboy coach Mike Gundy said. “Very competitive. Wanted to do one or a couple things different, but we really couldn’t do it based on what they were doing. We got him calmed down and he was good.”
The halftime break didn’t seem to cool him down, either.
After a third-straight drive ending in a punt – in which the offense ran 15 plays and mustered just 57 combined yards – Oklahoma State was still looking for a spark while trailing by a point.
“I was frustrated with my play,” Sanders said. “I felt I played very poorly. My team really helped pick me up, but I missed throws that I usually hit. I have to get it right for next weekend.”
But he worked to get it right when his team needed it Saturday.
Sanders found himself learning on the go, with the game still in question.
On Oklahoma State’s first drive of the second half, a jailhouse blitz left Sanders having to scramble for just a one-yard gain on a third-and-4.
The following drive, he read the blitz on a third-and-7 from the Tulsa 27 yard line, and instead of a potential field goal attempt, Sanders tucked the ball instantly and ran the opposite direction for a 27-yard score – with the only defender on that side of the field getting blocked downfield by Wallace.
“Both linebackers walked up in the A-gap,” Sanders said. “It was just studying the film. If you’re bringing the house and I can break outside containment on the end, who else is left for me? Nobody.”
It was a moment of clarity for a young quarterback just three games into his college career.
And it – coupled with the OSU defense pitching a second-half shutout – allowed the Cowboys to escape with a 40-21 victory and improve to 3-0 with the first of what could be many big games in his career looming – a Big 12 Conference opener on the road at a top-15 Texas.
Sanders showed some maturity at the right time – especially when dealing with his first interception and first fumble of his career – and he will likely need to show it more often against the Longhorns.
In his first real test – after walkthroughs of Oregon State and McNeese – Sanders got up off the mat and led the Cowboys when the opponent forced him to beat them.
It will happen again – likely as soon as next week – and now that he’s experienced that struggle, he has something to lean on when it gets difficult in the rigors of conference play.
“All those things are going to be (beneficial), that’s just part of playing quarterback at this level,” Gundy said. “… And those things will help him as we go along. It won’t be the last time.”
Oklahoma State has the skill players around Sanders to make him successful, but he showcased Saturday that even when those players are limited at times throughout a game, that he can be just as effective as the veterans on the field.
Jason Elmquist is sports editor of the Stillwater News Press. He can be contacted at jelmquist@stwnewspress.com.
