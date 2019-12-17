ORANGE PRATTLE: Why I was part of 4% not to vote for Burrow

As an Oklahoma State beat writer, I know full well how unimportant stats are when deciding the winners of these yearly awards – just look at the Doak Walker.
They are more about your personal opinion or preference, with the use of stats being a way to back up your perspective.
So here is a breakdown of my voting order and the reasoning for each pick when it comes to the Heisman Trophy.
Just like the many who disagree with me, I completely disagree with those who simply claim Joe Burrow was the best college football player. That’s their opinion – I respect it, but I don't agree with it.
In my opinion, the best player in college football was Ohio State defense end Chase Young.
If anything, the way the ballots shook out perhaps prove that to be the case.
Burrow was one of five quarterbacks in the top 10 of the voting. There were also four running backs who received a combination of votes. But there was only one defensive player that was on nearly 400 ballots of the 893 that were submitted.
There was no random first-place vote for California’s Evan Weaver – the country’s leader in total tackles by nearly 30 – or Minnesota’s Antoine Winfield, who has seven interceptions for a team that finished in the top 20 of the final College Football Playoff rankings. Young, according to the Heisman voters themselves, was a one of a kind player – not a one in five kind of player.
Despite having two games stripped by the NCAA – due to a hypocritical rule that prevented the NCAA from paying to have his girlfriend attend the Rose Bowl – Young still led the country in sacks with 16.5 and tied for third in tackles for a loss. He was also second in the FBS in forced fumbles with six.
In just his first eight games of the season, he had already surpassed the number of sacks and forced fumbles Ndamukong Suh had in his entire season the year he finished fourth in the voting – having received 161 first-place votes, where as Young received just 20. Ultimately, Young also surpassed Suh in tackles for a loss in the season – again, all of which came in three fewer games than Suh's numbers.
As far as Burrow being the best quarterback, I took some objection to that, too.
Most everybody points out the stats he put him in the SEC.
But most people, I have discovered, failed to really look into the opponents.
Yes, Burrow was in the SEC – which gets a national perspective of being a great defensive conference – but is it a tougher conference to battle through than the Big 12 or Big Ten?
This is where I used stats, not just opinion of on-field play, to answer that question.
In reality, Burrow played just five games in which the opponent’s defense ranked in the top 50 of scoring defenses – Georgia (No. 2), Florida (No. 8), Auburn (No. 13), Alabama (No. 15) and Texas A&M (tied for No. 36).
As for the other top quarterbacks who were finalists, Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts faced just one while Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields faced nine top-50 defenses – nearly three-fourths of the schedule.
Fields went through a landmine of a schedule that featured top-ranked defenses like Florida Atlantic (No. 33), Cincinnati (No. 25), Indiana (No. 49), Michigan State (tied for No. 36), Northwestern (No. 44), Wisconsin (No. 10, twice), Penn State (No. 7) and Michigan (No. 18).
Fields finished with as many total touchdowns (50) and Burrow (51), but had much stiffer competition. Of the 50 scores for Fields, 70% came against defenses ranked in the top 50, where as 29% of Burrow’s touchdowns (14 passing, one rushing) came against the top third of FBS defenses.
And beyond the scoring aspect, Fields threw just one interception all season – and it was against one of those top-50 defenses. Burrow also threw just one interception against a top-50 defense, but that means his five remaining interceptions on the year came against defenses ranked in the bottom half of the FBS.
This is a similar argument made as to why Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor was deserving and won the Doak Walker award for best running back despite having fewer yards – even with one more game – than Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard.
And there’s where we get to my third-place vote.
Some – probably many – will argue bias since I cover Oklahoma State, but I’d gladly direct you toward some of the media voting Jalen Hurts to second in the Heisman despite the Big 12 Conference coaches voting otherwise in the league's postseason awards.
In covering Oklahoma State, I get to witness what each team in the Big 12 Conference has to offer.
And in a league that has so greatly been about the pass attack for 10 years, it seems like you can find an elite quarterback or wide receiver anywhere – almost, sorry Kansas – and do so every year, as has been the case with Oklahoma this entire century and beyond.
But Hubbard had a historic season by the measurements of the Big 12.
He became just the eighth Big 12 Conference running back to eclipse 1,900 yards rushing in the 25-year history of the league.
By comparison, the year Taylor had – rushing for 1,909 in 13 games, which was fewer than the 2,194 he rushed for in 13 games last season – is the seventh time Wisconsin alone has had a 1,900-yard rusher in the same timespan.
Beyond the historical significance of what Hubbard did – rushing for just the second-most yards in a single season at Oklahoma State behind only Barry Sanders’ Heisman season – there was an extra aspect that led to my final vote going to Hubbard.
And this perhaps is where my unique status of being a beat writer for the Cowboys does play more of a role than had I covered any other college football team.
Following the Bedlam game, in which Hubbard rushed for over 100 yards for the 11th time in 12 games (the outlier being when he was pulled early against FCS opponent McNeese) – where as Taylor had three games in which he failed to rush for more than 100 yards – Hubbard was given an opportunity.
With all the questions of the Heisman and the season he had, and what the future held for him, I gave him the chance to pitch to a Heisman voter why the Canadian Cowboy deserved a Heisman vote. And it was his response that solidified my final vote for an award that uses the word integrity in its mission statement.
“I don’t know how to convince you, and I really wouldn’t try to, to be honest,” Hubbard said. “I’d just want you to do what you feel makes a Heisman player.
“I’m just someone who tried my best every day and works hard. I’m not really looking for the accolades or the rewards like that. I really just care about winning, and being a part of this game. A lot of people take it for granted, but it’s a special game and I’m lucky to be with these players and coaches.”
The humbleness of Hubbard, coupled with his play on the field, were the deciding factors why I believed he was deserving of being recognized by the Heisman Trust, and is a model example of who the Trust would want representing them.
Jason Elmquist is sports editor of The Stillwater News Press. He can be contacted at jelmquist@stwnewspress.com.
