Mike Gundy believes Oklahoma State’s young stable of wide receivers will find their way to the NFL one day.
He was just a little concerned that they had to take that first step forward Saturday against a talented Tulsa defense.
With senior Braydon Johnson out, and senior transfer Tay Martin playing one drive before fully realizing he wasn’t quite ready to return from an ankle tweak in the season opener, the second- and third-string receivers at the start of fall camp were suddenly starters two games into the season.
The only receiver to play in full Saturday with more than one game of experience was Brennan Presley – whom Gundy would argue is still a freshman, as well, having not seen much action last year with two rushes and seven catches in 2020.
Kasey Dunn bringing in and developing talent at the wide receiver position is nothing new. It’s not earth-shattering.
But seeing so many, so soon in their college career be called upon – and delivering when needed – is a new concept.
Tylan Wallace showcased his potential as a true freshman when hauling in an acrobatic catch while in garbage time against Pittsburgh in 2017.
James Washington showed flashes his freshman year while opposite Marcell Ateman (in his second year in the program) in 2014. But the first time Washington had double-digit catches in a single contest was four games in when Daxx Garman bested Texas Tech’s Davis Webb (with Patrick Mahomes coming in late to complete a comeback) in a shootout – in which Ateman was the top target of the game.
On Saturday, the highlights came from several receivers who will one day vie to be mentioned – regularly – in the same category as Wallace and Washington.
The most likely of those candidates is the man who got his chance at the coveted Z receiver position in Martin’s absence: Jaden Bray.
The Norman High product was targeted five times – trailing only Presley’s 10 – and hauled in four for 84 yards and a highlight-reel touchdown in which he kept himself off the ground while being tackled short of the goal line, to then pop up and beat another defender.
Bryson Green, who also got the start in the season opener for his injured twin brother, nearly had his first college touchdown wiped out by the officials who didn’t see he had dragged a toe in-bounds on a lob into the end zone by Spencer Sanders. It was only his second catch of the game – and fifth of his young career – but couldn’t be understated how important of a catch it was.
With Oklahoma State trailing by a touchdown at the start of the fourth quarter, Green’s toe-tap touchdown came on a third-and-13 that likely would have led the Cowboys to settle for a field goal had he not hauled in the score.
Also contributing from the true freshman class was John Paul Richardson, who had two catches for 11 yards – giving Sanders four receivers with at least two catches each in the quarterback’s return from COVID-19 protocol.
“I just cannot be happy enough for those kids. They’ve been working their (butts) off all year long, and to get to that point to actually make the play when it mattered is huge,” Dunn said.
But that’s not to say it wasn’t a completely perfect game for the young Pokes.
They had some dropped passes. They missed blocks. They incorrectly lined up in a formation, drawing a penalty on a play.
Despite the mistakes of being less than a year removed from playing high school football, they responded to help the Cowboys avoid a loss in another hotly-contested game.
“It’s not something that’s easy on my pulse, it’s rough on me watching them run around out there knowing that at any moment there could be some sort of disaster,” Dunn said.
Gundy said Martin should be back fresh by midweek, likely to play against Boise State – barring any setbacks – and there was no update on Johnson’s status. But Saturday proved to the Pokes that they don’t need to worry about injuries plaguing the receiver corps.
There has been a rash of them to start the season all across the field for OSU, but the young talent Dunn has barely been able to mold thus far are on par with the past talent he has brought in.
Now Dunn and the offensive staff just need to figure out the run game anchored by veteran tailbacks to complement the Cowboy offense.
Jason Elmquist is sports editor of The Stillwater News Press. He can be reached at jelmquist@stwnewspress.com.
