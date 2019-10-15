OSU alumnus Hinson joins Cowboy basketball staff

It’s homecoming week at Oklahoma State with the Cowboy football team set to host Baylor on Saturday afternoon, but it’s also a homecoming for an OSU alumnus.
Barry Hinson, who graduated at OSU before beginning a men’s basketball coaching career that spanned three-plus decades, was announced as a member of the Cowboy basketball staff Tuesday.
Hinson was hired as an analyst on third-year OSU coach Mike Boynton’s staff. Before the Cowboys’ practice Tuesday afternoon, Hinson talked about how excited he was to be back in Stillwater.
“Next to getting married and the birth of my children, this is one of the most special days of my life,” Hinson said. “… Did you know that when you retire, you have to spend 24-7 with your wife? Guys, let me tell you, I’m no longer in retirement and my marriage is saved, starting today.”
Hinson was so excited to be back at OSU, he wants the Cowboys to beat the Bears in the football game Saturday.
“It’s not only homecoming and we’re playing Baylor, it’s homecoming for Barry Hinson,” Hinson said. “It’s special in a lot of ways. What we need to do is we need to beat Baylor and then it will cap it all off. Is that fair enough?”
Hinson, a Marlow native, graduated from OSU in 1983 and coached at Stillwater Junior High and Stillwater High during his final year at OSU and for a few years after graduating. He remained in state for more than a decade before taking the Oral Roberts head coaching gig in 1997.
For the next nine years, he coached at Missouri State, formerly Southwest Missouri State, where he actually coached against Boynton when he was a player at South Carolina.
“Coach Hinson actually coached against me – I’m really dating myself now – when I was in college and he was at Missouri State,” Boynton said. “… We scrimmaged his team my first year here when he was at Southern Illinois. I know he loves this university and he brings an unbelievable amount of experience to our bench.
“He’s going to help some of our younger coaches understand what it takes to have success both in game planning and maybe some recruiting strategies. And, he’s going to be a great benefit to me. Now I’ve got three former head coaches and I should be able to turn to any of them at any point and know that someone’s been in whatever situation we’re in at the time. I’m excited to have him on board.”
Hinson talked about the process of coming to OSU after stepping down from Southern Illinois in March. He said he’s been in talks for a couple months, but he’s proud it’s been a well-kept secret that he’s returning to Stillwater.
“Basically, it was me coming over here with my tail between my legs and my hat in my hand, just saying I want to come home, if you want to get right down to it,” Hinson said. “I talked to Coach (Mike) Holder and I talked to Coach Boynton. It’s been about a two-month process. I’d like to take great pride in the fact we kept this secret. It’s not like Washington D. C., this has been going on for two months and nobody ever knew about it, so I’m kind of impressed we were able to do that.”
Now, he’s back at OSU and is no longer a head coach. Yet, he’s thrilled to be “home” and ready to help take the Cowboys’ program to the next level.
“It’s just good to be home,” Hinson said. “I enjoyed my time at Kansas, but I didn’t graduate from Kansas. I graduated from Oklahoma State University. So, to come back here and come home, is a really great opportunity for my wife and I.
“I’ve been through the head coaching thing and I don’t need that anymore. If I can do anything to help this university or this program in any way, that’s what I want to do. I’m telling you, if you want to get a knife out, we’ll test it – you cut me open, I bleed orange. So, let’s just get that straight right now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.