Eddie Sutton spent 27 years of his life coaching at Oklahoma State and Arkansas before his passing in May.
Those two schools, where he combined to win 628 games during his legendary career, will honor the late hall of fame coach Saturday. Sutton took both teams to the Final Four, and was a part of the 2021 Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame Class.
OSU will host Arkansas at 3 p.m. inside Gallagher-Iba Arena for the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
On Friday, Cowboy junior guard Isaac Likekele talked about what it will be like to honor Sutton during the game.
“At the end of the day, past basketball and Oklahoma State, these were people,” Likekele said. “These were humans who had families and were loved. The legacy they left here, not only for their families and their household name, but for the path they created for the rest of us players to be able to come in and play the way we play now.
“Coach Sutton established a coaching philosophy here at Oklahoma State – the defense DNA he build here into Oklahoma State basketball teams. It shows you that your legacy can never die. You may die in the physical (sense), but your legacy can never die as to what you left behind here on Earth. I just want to say thank you for all of those people.”
Saturday will also be the annual Remember the Ten game for the Cowboys. Wednesday marked the 20th anniversary of the tragic plane crash that killed 10 members of the OSU family following a game at Colorado.
It’s an event and memory that OSU has vowed to never forget. OSU men’s basketball coach Mike Boynton, who was a freshman at South Carolina when the tragedy happened, knows the importance of the Remember the Ten game.
“This weekend is a really important weekend for our program,” Boynton said. “The Remember the Ten game is one that always carries a little bit more meaning for our players and our fans, for me, for our administration and certainly for the families who lost their loved ones in the crash 20 years ago. Time certainly flies that it’s already been 20 years.
“I told our team today that this game does mean a little bit more in the sense that we’re representing a program that dealt with some really dark times – none of if darker than Jan. 27, 2001. When they play tomorrow, win or lose, they need to play in a way that those people and their families would be proud to have us represent the jersey that they represented when they did it.”
On Friday, Boynton took his players to the memorial inside the lobby of GIA. It’s something the Cowboys often walk past, but standing there and looking at it sent a different message to Likekele.
“We walk past it to go to study hall and you see it, but when you step in front of it like we just did, and get the time to take a moment of silence, it really just lets you soak in the situation that happened,” Likekele said. “It’s very heart touching. Every time when you think about it or we highlight it, it just makes me feel the type of way that all of us are in that same situation that we’re just playing a basketball game. … It gives us an extra chill and extra motivation to play even harder tomorrow.”
The Cowboys (10-4, 4-4) will need to play hard when Arkansas (13-4) comes to town. The Razorbacks have won three-straight games after dropping four of five SEC contests.
It’s going to be a challenging game, according to Boynton. He said his Cowboys will have to score points to beat a fast-paced Razorback squad to earn their second-consecutive game after a win at Iowa State on Monday.
“I advise anybody watching or coming to the game to be paying attention at all times, because you could miss something when these two teams get together,” Boynton said. “We think we play fast, and we do, relative to the other Big 12 teams, and Arkansas plays much faster. Not just faster, they play much faster than we do. It’s going to be a high-tempo game.
“… They are the fastest team we’ve seen all year, other than against ourselves in practice, and they’re faster than that. They remind me of some of the classic fast teams that you’ve seen in college basketball. I’m talking like UNLV Runnin’ Rebels type fast. They get after it. They get up and down. I think we’re in for a very entertaining basketball game.”
The Razorbacks have a roster filled with several players Boynton and the Cowboys recruited. Arkansas freshman Davonte Davis was even verbally committed to OSU for a long time before signing with Arkansas to play in his home state.
“We know a lot of those kids,” Boynton said. “We know they’re really, really talented, and (Eric) Musselman has done a great job of building a culture of an exciting brand of basketball.”
Good news for OSU fans is star freshman Cade Cunningham is expected to return after missing the past two games. Cunningham came back to practice earlier this week, but his conditioning could affect his minutes Saturday.
“I anticipate him being available,” Boynton said. “I don’t know how much he’s going to be able to go. A lot of it depends on how he feels when he’s out there. I do expect him to dress and be available to play.”
