OSU coaches, players react to NCAA decisions

Even if they didn’t finish their senior seasons, the three Oklahoma State men’s basketball captains want to see the spring sports athletes receive another year of eligibility.
Those three players had their careers end Thursday morning before they were scheduled to play No. 1 seed Kansas later that afternoon at the Big 12 Tournament.
The Big 12 and NCAA canceled the remainder of the winter sports season Thursday. The NCAA also announced the cancellation of spring sports championships before the Big 12 canceled the rest of the spring sports seasons.
It was tough news to take for the Cowboy basketball seniors.
“I kind of like playing until they tell us to take the jersey off,” OSU senior Thomas Dziagwa said, “and they told us to take the jersey off. I’m appreciative of the four years I’ve had at Oklahoma State. Ending on a ‘W’ for not having a championship is different. I’ve never experienced that in my short career of playing.”
OSU men’s basketball coach Mike Boynton said the team was watching film and going over its game plan for Kansas when the information came that the tournament was canceled. Boynton was on his way back to Stillwater with his family when the NCAA news was dropped.
“I was able to meet with the whole team and I looked them in the eye, because there wasn’t closure yet to what had happened,” Boynton said. “Our seniors’ careers were over and the season for our younger guys were over just like that. I told them how unfortunate it was and I felt for them. I told them I loved them.
“I enjoyed every moment of this season, even the moments that were frustrating, because I felt they were all opportunities for us to grow, become better men, become better teammates and help me become a better coach and better leader. Then, I told them I don’t know what the next couple steps are going to look like. … I am a man of faith and this, too, shall pass. I believe we’ll figure out how to deal with this and sports will resume again.”
Less than 24 hours later, sports have been shut down for the foreseeable future. Collegiate spring sports are done and no one knows when sports will return.
When they do come back, Boynton has advocated for seniors to receive any extra year of eligibility.
“Seniors, if they want, should have another year,” Boynton told basketball analyst Jeff Goodman. “Special permission on scholarship numbers for an unprecedented circumstance. Next year only.”
On Friday, Goodman reported, “The NCAA’s Council Coordination Committee has agreed to grant relief for the use of a season of competition for student-athletes who have participated in spring sports. Committee will also discuss issues for winter sport student-athletes.”
Boynton and his players believe the spring sports athletes should be able to play another year, especially because their season began a month ago.
“I would hope for the spring sports that would be a no-brainer,” Boynton said. “I don’t know who the influencers are as far as scholarships. We’re not talking about a rule change that this is something we’d do forever. We’re talking about a unique circumstance under which no one anticipated.”
He continued by saying it could happen for winter athletes, too.
“For a one-time exception, in my mind it’s a no-brainer,” Boynton said. “Now, the kids have to want to come back. They have to want to be students still. There’s going to be some guys who say no thanks, and that’s OK. That’s their prerogative. For those kids who want to do it again, we should give them the chance. If it means we’re up to 15 scholarships next year – somebody is up to 19 then – so what? It’s one year. We can figure it out.”
The three Cowboy basketball captains all had similar feelings about the possibility of athletes receiving an extra year.
“I think it would be great for all seniors to have that opportunity, especially for spring sports,” Dziagwa said “… If the opportunity was presented to me, it would obviously be something I would take very seriously.”
“I’m in the same boat with Thomas,” OSU senior Lindy Waters said. “We’re big advocates for our sports here, especially baseball and softball and all of the spring sports. Those guys didn’t have too long to put on the jersey and get to compete. … If that opportunity would come, it’s definitely something I would think about.”
OSU senior Cameron McGriff would also like to see spring athletes given another year of eligibility.
“I definitely believe it’s something that should be considered, especially for spring sports,” McGriff said. “… For a lot of people, it’s their last time playing whatever sport they’re doing. I believe they should have one last chance at it.”
As far as himself, McGriff hesitated but said he’d think about it.
“It’s not something I really thought about at all,” McGriff said. “Just been a lot to take in during the last 48 hours. Whatever happens, happens. I would definitely put some thought into it if that were even an option.”
Both OSU baseball and softball were scheduled to host games this weekend. Both squads were also on winning streaks and had high goals for the postseason, thus making the NCAA news tough on both teams.
“When I had to tell those kids yesterday, it was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do,” OSU softball coach Kenny Gajewski said. “To look in those kids’ eyes and tell them that I’m not sure what’s going to happen. That’s hard to do, but that’s what we had to do – be honest and support them. That’s our job.
“We’re still trying to create a great experience and trying to comfort them. That’s what our staff will do and that’s what we’re doing now. I see a lot more smiles on faces today as the news has broke about the extra year, so we’ll see how all of that goes.”
Cowboy baseball coach Josh Hollliday said giving players another of eligibility could be nice, but next year won’t have the same feeling as he and his team had before their season ended.
“If they take that step and grant another year to all of the kids, that maybe softens a little bit of the blow of having a season stopped abruptly,” Holliday said. “But, it takes time to kind of get over that. It’s still this team, this space and this moment in time. You work hard to get ready for this, and the kids start to form an identity, start to have some fun, start to compete and get into what this is all about. So, stopping it is hard.
“Maybe it offsets the sting a little bit to know another year is available, but it’s still hard because this is the time that we’re in. I don’t think anyone really knew this was going to escalate as quickly as it did. I think that’s where it probably caught everybody off guard, to be honest with you.”
