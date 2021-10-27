Brock Martin has learned a trick to passing a conditioning test after an injury.
He wears a blank facial expression to disguise discomfort. He doesn’t wince or grimace in a way that would hint at nagging aches. Martin sometimes relies on his acting chops, pretending he feels fine because his persistent drive to compete overrules the pesky soreness resulting from constant wear and tear as a defensive lineman and former wrestler.
But when Martin, a redshirt senior edge rusher on the Oklahoma State football team, went through trials to see if he was physically ready to play against Baylor, he had to admit the pain was taking a toll on him.
“I pretty much faked my way through the whole thing,” Martin said. “Eventually, I had to tell them, ‘That hurt, I can’t do it,’ so they said I couldn’t play. They weren’t gonna let me play regardless.”
No one could expect him to make a comeback yet when he had experienced the most painful injury of his life one weekend earlier. Sitting out against the Bears was disappointing for Martin, but with his typical fight and willpower, he didn’t need much more time before he could step back into the lineup as if he hadn’t missed anything.
Two weeks after the Baylor game – and only three after he dislocated his left elbow – Martin contributed to OSU’s 32-24 victory against Texas, dismantling the Longhorns’ offense in the fourth quarter as the Cowboys held onto their narrow lead. Now, Martin is preparing to face Kansas at 6 p.m. Saturday in what will be his third game since his return from injury.
Although some of the pain lingers, Martin can tolerate it well enough that medical staff have cleared him to play. Christian Holmes, a graduate transfer cornerback, said he expected his teammate to return to the lineup quickly. Martin has grit, Holmes said.
“I knew, from knowing him since I’ve been here, he was gonna get better and get back out there as fast as he could to help his team,” Holmes said. “Because that’s really all he cares about is playing for us and his family. I know what he has at home, and I know how much that motivates him. It was never a concern how long he would have been out.”
During fall camp, Martin mentioned how his perspective has changed since the birth of his son, Maverick. Fatherhood gives him a “why” for what he does, Martin said. His family has bolstered his already-strong determination to approach football with maximum effort.
It shows when he lunges toward opponents and wraps them up with a wrestling-style move, resembling a superhero in a fight scene. But Martin is only human, and he had no way to avoid the bizarre incident that happened when the Cowboys hosted Kansas State.
In the third quarter, OSU attempted to run a stunt – a play in which two defenders swap spots to baffle blockers and rush the quarterback. As Martin outstretched his arm toward quarterback Jaren Lewis, Cowboy defensive tackle Jayden Jernigan also swooped in toward Lewis, and the three-way collision resulted in Martin’s dislocated elbow.
Martin described it as “a freak deal,” and the excruciating pain set in.
“This is the worst pain I’ve been through, and I’ve had a lot of injuries and surgeries,” Martin said. “I couldn’t even prepare for that one.”
It couldn’t keep him in the locker room for long. By the fourth quarter, Martin was on the sideline with his arm in a sling, watching his teammates seal a victory against the Wildcats.
Pain management is one of Martin’s strong suits, and it’s not only because of innate toughness. Martin has years of experience, going back to when he suffered an ACL tear as an athlete at Oologah High. Even then, he couldn’t shake his urge to return to sports.
“I think I asked my surgeon and my physical therapist,” Martin said, “I was like, ‘Liability-wise, what’s the fastest I can come back without me being able to legally take action against you if I got hurt again?’”
His blunt humor drew a collective chuckle from the reporters in the team room, but he also conveyed seriousness in his message. Martin learned how to take care of himself so he could expedite the recovery process. In the case of his ACL tear, doctors released him after three months and 30 days, he said.
“It’s just kind of one of those things where it just kind of carried over to all my other injuries,” Martin said. “You just gotta take it serious and be diligent about it.”
His approach has allowed him to return as a key cog in the Cowboy defense. This season, he has 18 tackles, 2.5 sacks and four quarterback hurries, despite missing a game. As the Kansas matchup approaches, Martin isn’t focused on his level of pain. With the same competitive fire he had in high school, he is ready to do his job.
“It doesn’t matter,” Martin said. “It just hurts. There’s no one in the country right now that feels 100 percent. I just gotta act like I am.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.