OSU football linemen getting healthier late in season

Oklahoma State’s starting left tackle for the better portion of the season finally made his return over the weekend at Iowa State.
While Dylan Galloway didn’t get the start after missing the Texas Tech and Baylor games, he did get his feet wet again by putting in work against one of the best defenses in the Big 12 Conference.
“He did pretty well,” Cowboy coach Mike Gundy said Monday. “I think he played better than he thought he would, and what we thought he would just getting back out there. He also felt good (Sunday) night, which was a good sign.”
The redshirt junior from Dallas – who has started nine games at OSU – is still listed as a backup on Oklahoma State’s official depth chart, behind redshirt junior Teven Jenkins. But if Galloway is able to get back into the starting rotation, it would allow Jenkins to move back to right tackle and Bryce Bray to return to right guard.
On the other side of the trenches, the Cowboys saw the return of starting defensive end Tyler Lacy. The redshirt freshman from Sachse, Texas – a suburb of Dallas – had missed the previous three games for the Cowboys, and had two tackles and a pass breakup in his return.
“He wasn’t completely healthy, but he made it through the game,” Gundy said. “He should be better for this week and that’s a big lift for our defense.”
Despite playing in three fewer games than much of the rest of the defense, Lacy is tied for the team lead in quarterback hurries with four – matched by true freshman defensive end Trace Ford, who has played in all eight games.
“It felt good. I had to get back in the rhythm of playing and competing again,” Lacy said. “… I actually got more reps than I thought I was going to. I felt comfortable playing with the guys.”
Peeling out
Oklahoma State’s young secondary players are starting show signs of growth in the middle of the second season under defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.
Sophomore safety Kolby Harvell-Peel perhaps more than any.
During Saturday’s game at Iowa State, the Cyclones attempted to pick on the College Station, Texas, native, but he wasn’t having it.
The young safety, who has played in every game while he’s been in Stillwater and made eight starts, recorded six pass breakups against Iowa State.
That breaks a program single-game record previously held by Darrent Williams, who was a second-round pick by the Denver Broncos in 2005, with five against Texas Tech in 2003.
“He played well,” Gundy said. “He’s getting some experience now, he’s probably played in 15 or 16 games now over his career. So he’s starting to develop and see things more. The more we see things, the better we are.”
Harvell-Peel ranks third on the team in tackles with 51 on the year and now leads the team in pass breakups with nine. He now ranks 25th in the country in passes defended at 1.3 per game.
