OSU freshman Cunningham scores team's final 12 points in win over ORU

Cade Cunningham struggled in the first half Tuesday night, but he was clutch in the waning minutes as he led the Oklahoma State men’s basketball team to victory.
Cunningham and the Cowboys overcame a career-high scoring night by Oral Roberts sophomore Max Abmas. They remained unbeaten with a narrow, 83-78, win at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
“Credit to Oral Roberts,” OSU freshman Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, who also scored a career-high 15 points, said. “They came in and played a good game. … Credit to (Abmas) on their team – he made a lot of tough shots.”
Cunningham scored the final 12 points of the game to finish with a career-high 29 points on the night. He shot 9 of 18 from the field and 9 of 10 from the foul line.
His night didn’t begin as good as he made just 4 of 12 from the field in the first half, but did have 11 points. Cunningham and his teammates accounted for zero first-half assists, but finished with nine on the night.
“Cade is one of the greatest players ever,” Moncrieffe said. “He is going to find a way regardless.”
Cunningham wasn’t the only player to score a career high Tuesday. Abmas took over late in the game to keep the Golden Eagles in the contest and scored 13 of the team’s final 15 points – making a trio of 3-pointers along the way.
Abmas finished the night with a career-high 36 points on 7-of-12 shooting from behind the arc. His previous career high was 28 points on Dec. 8 at Wichita State where he made six 3-pointers.
Defense, especially by freshman Rondel Walker, and a technical foul by Boynton seemingly fired up the Cowboys during a dry offensive spell in the second half. Boynton reacted to a no-call on a dunk attempt by Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, earning him the technical.
Walker’s hustle on the defensive end and getting after loose balls sparked the home crowd and his teammates. It came at a crucial time when ORU cut the lead back to a single possession.
Minutes later, Walker sank a 3-pointer for his first points of the game. It came on the ensuing possession after ORU hit two free throws to trim the OSU lead to two points. However, ORU sank a 3-pointer on the other end to negate Walker’s step-back 3.
OSU responded with an 8-2 run, and could have been larger if not for a couple of missed free throws. A steal and layup by grad transfer Bryce Williams forced ORU to call a timeout as the Cowboys began to open up their lead.
Then ORU responded with a quick 5-0 run in less than a minute. A jumper by freshman phenom Cunningham stopped the run.
OSU sophomore Kalib Boone took over early in the second half after scoring just three points in the first half. The Tulsa native scored the first six points of the half by either team, and the first eight points by the Cowboys.
“He was challenged at halftime,” Walker said of Kalib Boone. “He surpassed the challenge. We played off him and he gave us great energy.”
Meanwhile, his twin, Keylan, recorded three rebounds in the first four minutes to put his total into double digits. He finished the night tying a career high with 12 rebounds.
The Cowboys came out of the gate playing well, but a slump in the middle of the first half allowed the Golden Eagles back into the game. The Cowboys used their defense and good shot selection to take an early 10-3 lead.
Five OSU players scored two points each during the first four minutes. Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles had made only a single field goal – a 3-pointer – during the opening minutes.
ORU eventually began making more from behind the arc, and it happened about the same time the Cowboys went cold despite many shots inside the paint. ORU used its 3-point shooting (7 of 16 in the half) to take a lead over its in-state rival.
The Cowboys continued struggling from the field, but the game remained a one possession contest as both teams exchanged leads or ties. The Cowboys were 1 of 8 from 3-point range and just 10 of 35 (28.6 percent) from the field.
OSU didn’t record a first half assist, yet led by one point thanks to a last-second bucket by Cunningham. He shot 4 of 12 from the field, leading OSU with 11 points at the break.
The Cowboys will play at 2 p.m. Saturday at Wichita State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.