Natasha Mack introduced herself to the Big 12 Conference in a huge way Saturday afternoon at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Mack, a junior from Lufkin, Texas, who played two years at Angelina College in her hometown before transferring to Oklahoma State after last season, was a force all contest with fellow OSU junior Vivian Gray as the Cowgirls handed Kansas its first loss of the season.
The 6-foot-4 forward Mack nearly earned a triple double – just one block shy – in the Cowgirls’ 67-49 victory in their conference opener.
“I’m happy for her,” Gray said. “She played awesome. I knew in the first quarter when she was getting every single rebound it was going to be another record-breaking day for her. But her offense was really nice, too. She hit a lot of tough shots and just played really well.”
Gray was also happy to begin Big 12 action with a win.
“It was really nice to get the win, especially starting conference off on that note,” Gray said. “We played well, played as a team and played good defense. They were 11-0 and I think we were a little worried coming in, but we just played through it and played confidently.”
Mack scored 25 points, grabbed 20 rebounds and blocked nine shots in the win. Her nine blocks were a career high – two more than she had Dec. 17 against Southern. She was one point shy of her career high in scoring.
She became just the second NCAA women’s basketball player to record such a game in the past 20 years.
Mack took the humble approach postgame when asked if she wanted one more blocked shot to record the triple double.
“Honestly, it kind of eats at me, but I’m not a selfish player,” Mack said. “If it happens, it will happen eventually.”
Her teammate, who led all players with 27 points, jokingly took some of the blame for Mack not reaching the triple double.
“I think I took it away from her,” Gray said. “I blocked it instead of her.”
Gray, who shot 9 of 20 from the field and 8 of 8 from the free throw line, also grabbed seven rebounds and dished a game-high seven assists. Her and Mack led a third quarter rally that separated the game.
Together, Gray and Mack scored all 16 OSU points in the third quarter. Meanwhile, the Cowgirls’ defense held KU (11-1 overall, 0-1 Big 12) to just seven points, propelling their lead to 11 points.
That was followed by a 12-2 spurt to begin the fourth quarter. It began with a steal and layup by junior forward Abbie Winchester, before Gray and Mack combined to score the next 10 points.
“These two are very special on both ends of the floor,” Littell said of Gray and Mack. “They’re great teammates and great leaders for us.”
For KU coach Brandon Schneider, the loss came down to execution in the second half. His squad, which entered the game undefeated, led by six after the first quarter but trailed by two at halftime.
After the break, OSU (10-3, 1-0) outscored the Jayhawks 36-20.
“I thought we physically played pretty well the first two quarters, but just didn’t maintain the mentality and physicality necessary to defend the paint,” Schneider said. “Natasha Mack did a terrific job today. Her numbers obviously speak to that, but she controlled the paint on both ends.”
Schneider continued talking about Mack and her performance.
“I thought her rebounding and offensive production were a factor early in the game,” Schneider said. “She was altering and blocking shots, too.”
The Cowgirls stay at home for their next conference game. They host Bedlam-rival Oklahoma at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
