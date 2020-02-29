OSU senior trio reflects on ups, downs of careers

Time is winding down for the Oklahoma State men’s basketball senior class to achieve one goal that remains like a mythological unicorn on the program for the past 10 years.
The class of seniors, four of whom have spent all four years of their college careers in Stillwater, is chasing that elusive NCAA Tournament victory.
“It’s probably the one goal we still want to get,” OSU senior Thomas Dziagwa said. “It’s technically still in sight, so we’re going to keep putting the jersey on until they tell us that we can’t.”
It’s been 11 years since OSU won a game in the Big Dance, and three years since it was in the Dance. This year’s seniors were freshmen when the Cowboys fell to Michigan, 92-91.
The next day, their coach bolted for a higher-paying job at Illinois after just one year in Stillwater. Mike Boynton was named Brad Underwood’s successor in the weeks following, becoming the third coach for the seniors, dating back to their high school recruitment days.
Boynton and OSU will honor those seniors – Dziagwa, Cameron McGriff, Trey Reeves and Lindy Waters – in addition to a pair of players in J.K. Hadlock and Jonathan Laurent who joined the program during the past two years – before Saturday’s game against Iowa State. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
“I’m not sure there’s a group of guys who have been through more as college basketball players than those guys,” Boynton said. “Maybe there are, but they’ve never ever given in. They haven’t always played well, but they’ve always showed up with good attitudes and they’ve always honored their opportunity to be here and this program in the way they’ve worked and help our young guys. I think the game will honor them as we finish.”
Underwood leaving and the hiring of Boynton, who had never held a head coaching job before OSU hired him, was just a couple of events during the rollercoaster tenure of the four seniors who came to Stillwater as freshmen.
It all began before they played their first game in a Cowboy uniform.
With the exception of Reeves, the other three seniors signed national letters of intent in November 2015 to play basketball at OSU under former coach Travis Ford. Four months later, Ford was hired as the Cowboys’ coach after eight years at the helm.
“The relationship you have with the coach who’s recruiting you throughout high school is huge on where you want to go to school,” McGriff said. “Oklahoma State was still a school I respected, but I definitely wanted to know who my coach was. That was definitely a big deal. So, whenever that happened, I was stunned by the news and unsure what I was going to do with my future.”
Dziagwa, who also committed during Ford’s tenure, said the coaching changes were something he wasn’t prepared for, but something he did learn from.
“It opens your eyes to the business side of the NCAA,” Dziagwa said. “People sometimes forget that there is a business side to it. Early on in my career, I was opened to the business side of a coach leaving to get another job, another coach get fired and a coach leave because of the FBI investigation. I’ve definitely seen the business side of the NCAA.”
A few months after Underwood was hired to replace Ford, the Cowboys’ program was dealt a tragedy. Tyrek Coger, who had joined the program just weeks earlier, collapsed during a summer workout. Coger was later pronounced dead before he or the current seniors ever played a game for OSU.
Fast forward 14 months through the NCAA Tournament game, Underwood leaving and Boynton’s hiring, and the program suffered another black eye just as this senior trio were about to begin their sophomore season.
OSU was being investigated by the FBI, along with several programs. It was later discovered that assistant coach Lamont Evans was responsible, and he was fired. Yet, the investigation left a stain on the program, as did the dismissal of two players.
The Cowboys battled through the season and eventually made a postseason bid. They won two games in the National Invitation Tournament, but finished one victory shy of making the NIT Final Four in New York City.
It was the last postseason game for this group, as their junior year was a tumultous one for the program. In mid-January 2019, Michael Weathers, Maurice Calloo and Kentrevious Jones were kicked off the team following criminal charges coming out against them.
OSU finished the season with seven scholarship players and a handful of walk-ons, many of whom tried out after the player dismissal. One of those was Hadlock, who remained on the squad along with sophomore Dee Mitchell, during the summer and throughout this year.
This season began promising with a 7-0 start, but sophomore point guard Isaac Likekele missed a month of games and the Cowboys’ record slipped. They began the Big 12 Conference season 0-8 before winning four of seven before the final three games of the regular season.
“I bet you there are not that many players in the country that can say their story has been like ours,” Dziagwa said. “I don’t think I necessarily sit down and actually think about it. Sometimes, I joke and say I’ll write a book about NCAA athletics and college sports in general. There are a lot of stories in there, and a lot are comical.”
Waters said the ups and downs of their career is talked about, but not something they talk about much. He said maybe they will later in life.
“Down the road, we’ll definitely talk about it a lot,” Waters said. “It’s brought up every once in a while and we understand that, but that’s just life. Stuff happens and there are some things you can control. With these three other guys, we’ve all bonded together, especially with Coach Mike included. One day, we’ll be able to sit back and actually talk about everything.”
Despite all of the events that have transpired during the past four years, those three seniors opted to remain Cowboys when a handful of players transferred out.
“What’s kept me here is my family, friends and people of Stillwater,” Waters said. “I’ll go out to eat or I’m getting gas in my car and someone comes up to tell me hi. They make me feel like I want to be here. Everyone is nice. I haven’t really had anyone be mean to me. It’s a great place to be.”
Dziagwa also said the town and its people have kept him here, after coming to OSU from Temple Terrace, Florida.
“I think it’s the Oklahoma State and Stillwater community,” Dziagwa said. “It’s one of the main reasons why I committed here in the first place. Regardless of what sport you play or if you don’t play a sport, once you are an Oklahoma State Cowboy or Cowgirl, you support one another and want to see each other succeed in any way possible, whether academically, musically, spiritually or athletically. The community helps and they go out of their way for you to have as much success as possible.”
For McGriff, who was the most highly-recruited prospect of the three, according to Boynton, it was a matter of staying loyal to the university he chose.
“I’ve definitely become battle tested throughout this whole journey,” McGriff said. “I never really got too rattled about situations. I’ve just continued to have faith and stuck to my plan, and that was finish out my years at the school I started with.
“I had my mind made up when I moved in here that this was going to be somewhere I was going to be for a long time. As many situations came upon me where it was tough to stay, I just stuck with it. I kept having faith.”
Now, their journey is almost over. They have two home games remaining before a road game at Texas and the Big 12 Tournament.
The final stretch will begin Saturday afternoon when their families will help celebrate Senior Day before the contests against the Cyclones.
“It’s definitely flown by,” McGriff said. “Not too long ago, I felt like I was walking in here on move-in day with my parents. It’s definitely not a day I thought would get here, but now that it’s here, it’s like, ‘Wow, where did the time go?’”
“I feel like the cliché thing to say is that it goes by in the blink of an eye,” Dziagwa said. “There is some truth to that, but I feel like it’s been a steady climb. I don’t want to say it’s been too fast and I definitely don’t want to say it’s been too long, because I love it here. This is one of the greatest places on Earth in my opinion. It has, to a certain degree, flown by really fast, but it has been a steady, fast climb.”
Waters said time has flown by when he thinks about it, but otherwise he chooses to focus on the present and winning Saturday.
“As you’re going through each day, it feels like it’s flying by,” Waters said. “Once you sit down and actually think about everything that’s happened, the teammates that you’ve had, the people that came in and left, all of the different games and events – and not even in basketball, but also everything in between to your classes to friends – there is a lot of memories, more good memories than bad ones.”
