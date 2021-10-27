OSU's Gundy discusses impact of new contract

Mike Gundy has repeatedly praised the direction of Oklahoma State at both the academic and athletic perspectives under the new administration.
And he hammered this home again Monday when discussing last week’s news that the OSU/A&M Board of Regents had accepted the suggestion of President Dr. Kayse Shrum and Athletic Director Chad Weiberg to extend Gundy’s contract.
“We had great conversations. We were able to sit down and have adult conversations,” Gundy said. “Contracts are a very uneasy situation for me because I don’t have an agent, so I do my own contracts. It’s hard to sit down and talk about yourself to people, and it’s uncomfortable. But with Dr. Shrum and Chad, we can sit down and have adult conversations.
“In my opinion, with a contract, when you get up and leave the table, if you feel like you got cheated and they feel like they got cheated, then you have a fair contract. That’s just the way it is.”
The Cowboy head football coach had already been in a contract under the previous president and AD that rolled over each year, but that one was on a yearly rollover. The new one is a five-year perpetual contract.
In an age where it seems head coaches are expendable in college football – for example, Texas Tech fired Matt Wells this week in the middle of his third season – OSU is locking up a head coach that has raised the program to previously unachieved heights.
In a time where the college athletic landscape is shifting once again with the conference realignment – and the Big 12 Conference right in the center of it once again – stability in football will be a driving force.
And Gundy feels Dr. Shrum and Weiberg are in line with that thinking.
“She and Chad have very strongly pressed the issue of how important football is to this university, 100 percent. More than it ever has been before,” Gundy said. “That’s why I was all in for coming to an agreement that we thought was fair for both sides.”
Gundy said he got the impression that move to solidify Gundy as the head football coach at Oklahoma State University came from its new President.
He’s been very supportive of Dr. Shrum since she took over July 1, and said they are very similar in character.
“She’s very aggressive. She’s not scared to make a decision. If she believes something, she’s going to do it,” the OSU football coach said. “The reason she and I get along so well, we texted today back and forth a little bit, was because we see things the same way. If I feel strongly about something, I’m going to tell you. If she feels strongly about something, she’s going to tell you. I appreciate that, and that’s why we’re able to move fast and get things done in the right way.
“She’s put Chad in charge, to a certain extent. You should ask Chad, I don’t want to speak for him, but she’s said, ‘This is your role, and I want you to get it done. You got my support.’”
From Gundy’s perspective, the new contract gives him more ammunition on the recruiting trail in a time where there is so much uncertainty on the longevity of a head coach within a program.
“It allows me to be in homes of recruits and say, ‘I’m going to be here during your time,’ which is what young people want, maybe more so now than ever,” Gundy said. “It gets brought up a lot in recruiting more so than it used to is, ‘Are you going to be the coach?’ Most young players being recruited now don’t want to be in a position where there could be a potential coaching change. They just don’t want that because they know their position coach is gonna change, their strength coach is going to change. That allows me to say, ‘Listen, I’m going to be here until you graduate.’”
The perpetual contract will allow Gundy to remain in Stillwater for as long as the two parties mutually agree on his performance with the program.
And keeping his family in Stillwater for all these years, in a profession that is known to have high turnover rates – especially for head coaches – has been something Gundy has cherished.
“I’m very fortunate that all three children of mine were able to go to the same school system – which is very rare in Power Five conference football for a head coach or an assistant coach,” Gundy said. “So, I’ve always been very grateful for that. And we can call it like we see it, I mean I’ve been here a while. We’ve had tremendous success, so it’s a good opportunity for both sides.”
Gundy also chimed in that he believes that conference realignment is far from being over.
The Big 12 Conference will bring four new teams into the fold before their media rights expire, but the biggest question will be if those new programs – or a potential inclusion of more – will be enough for TV partners to continue paying out the same to the Big 12 despite being without a traditional blue blood football program.
“With the direction of college football now, I think there’ll be realignment again in ’24 or ’25, in my opinion. I don’t know what it is. Don’t ask me why or what. My gut feeling is that’s going to happen again,” Gundy said. “So, when we have consistency and we can solidify what happens here at the one sport that financially drives this athletic department, it’s good for Oklahoma State University. Period.”
Follow News Press sports editor Jason Elmquist on Twitter @jelmquistSW for updates on Oklahoma State athletics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.