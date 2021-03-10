Good news for the Oklahoma State men’s basketball team: Cade Cunningham and Isaac Likekele will return to the court Thursday for the Big 12 Conference Tournament.
They will have returned to help the Cowboys face West Virginia at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, in the second day of the tournament. It will mark the first time OSU has begun the conference tournament in the quarterfinals since 2017 after playing in the first-round games the past three years.
More good news for the Cowboys is they just beat WVU on Saturday in Morgantown, West Virginia, without Cunningham and Likekele.
“We’ll kind of monitor both of them,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said. “Obviously, Ice is a little bit more of a monitor situation because he’s been out for longer, so for him it’s where’s his stamina. I think it will be fine.
“Then, obviously, finding a rhythm offensively with him back. Cade hasn’t missed much – he missed one game – and he’s a guy you can plug into any lineup and figure it out. The plan is for both of them to be available and play as much as they can and give us a chance to win. I’m certainly glad to have them back.”
The Cowboys (18-7) upset WVU, 85-80, on the road to close out the regular season. The freshman phenom Cunningham missed the game after spraining his ankle two days prior in a loss at Baylor. Likekele, an OSU junior, remained out of the lineup with an injured hand.
In their absence, sophomore Avery Anderson took over and blew his previous career-high in scoring – 17 points – out of the water. He scored 31 points on 11 of 14 shooting and 8 of 10 from the free throw line.
“I’m just trying to keep playing my way,” Anderson said. “He’s been letting me rock out, so I appreciate him for that. I’m just going with the same mentality.”
Despite how well he played last game, Anderson acknowledged having Cunningham and Likekele back will bolster the roster in Kansas City.
“It changes our game plan a lot, because you have different people who can guard any position, like Ice can guard the five and Cade can guard the five,” Anderson said.
“It’s a big advantage. In practice (Wednesday), we were looking real electric. Anybody can bring up the ball now and we don’t have a set point guard. We’re just getting out and running, and it’s looking pretty well. It’s going to be a different OSU basketball team.”
OSU enters Thursday’s contest having won six of its past seven games. The last four wins have come over teams ranked in the top 20.
The Cowboys are tied for second nationally in N.E.T. Quadrant-1 wins, helping build their resume for the NCAA Tournament, which begins next week. They will learn of their NCAA Tournament fate Sunday.
First, they have to face the Mountaineers (18-8) on Thursday, and possibly face top-seeded Baylor on Friday in the semifinals.
“We’ve been working on getting the Big 12 championship and the March Madness one,” Anderson said. “We want both. We hungry.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.