Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 55F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 50F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.