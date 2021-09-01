Patience paying off: new starting linebacker Harper is no stranger to Cowboy defense

Devin Harper has spent much of his career backing up first-string linebackers, awaiting his chance to appear at the top of the depth chart.
This hasn’t stopped him from creating his share of highlight plays for the Oklahoma State football team.
As a redshirt freshman, Harper blocked a punt during the third quarter of the Cowboys’ 41-34 victory at Texas Tech, finding himself at the center of celebration as his teammates rushed to surround him on the sideline. The next season, he grabbed his first career interception, carrying the ball 24 yards into the end zone against South Alabama, and he had another pick last year when OSU stomped Kansas 47-7 on the road.
With all of Harper’s contributions, it might be easy for some fans to forget that he has never been a regular starter for the Cowboys. Now, patience is rewarded for Harper, a redshirt senior from Knoxville, Tennessee.
“It’s always gonna be a process,” Harper said. “Everybody’s time is not gonna be at the same time, and I’ve just been waiting it out.”
Harper had to hold out hope until his sixth and final year at OSU, but his time has arrived.
As the Cowboys prepare to open their season with a home game against Missouri State at 6 p.m. Saturday, Harper is expected to consistently start at the inside linebacker position. He is stepping in for Amen Ogbongbemiga, who racked up 80 tackles last season before he signed with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Using the extra year of eligibility granted to everyone because of the pandemic, Harper provides steadiness and knowledge to the linebacker corps alongside fellow starting supersenior Malcolm Rodriguez.
Across the FBS, superseniors are adding a new layer to the game this season, increasing depth and skill for numerous teams, and coach Mike Gundy noted how veterans such as Harper help the Cowboys keep up.
“He’s getting a lot of reps right now, and so his experience brings a lot,” Gundy said. “These guys that have been around a long time, they’re naturally better just from being out here.”
Although this will be Harper’s first year as a fixture in the starting lineup, he did start one game in each of the 2019 and 2020 seasons. Those opportunities helped him prepare for his first-string role, giving him a glimpse of the limelight.
Harper also understands how to endure the difficult parts of football.
Injuries struck during his redshirt junior year, putting him in a walking boot during the early portion of fall camp. After rehabilitating from his foot injury, Harper dealt with a broken left hand, but wearing a cast during the middle of the season couldn’t hold him back.
He and Ogbongbemiga, whose right hand was in a cast, called themselves the “Cast Bros” and proved they could make momentum-shifting plays without full mobility of their hands.
Despite playing through injuries and waiting behind teammates such as Ogbongbemiga, Justin Phillips and Calvin Bundage, Harper has stood out in the eyes of defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.
“Devin is one of the most complete athletes that I’ve been around,” Knowles said. “He’s had some people in front of him, he’s had some injuries, but Devin has NFL numbers. He has all the markings of an NFL player in terms of the height, weight, size, all the metrics, the speed – his speed is fantastic.”
Knowles has never known Cowboy football without Harper. When Knowles arrived at OSU as the new defensive coordinator in 2018, Harper was there, ready for his redshirt sophomore season. Since then, they’ve worked through the defensive system together, implementing new techniques and building morale.
“He just needs to step up and have a great year, but I’m totally confident,” Knowles said. “He’s been with me three years, and he’s gonna cut it loose this year.”
This season, Harper has an increased comfort level with the defense. Previously, he balanced two backup jobs – he had to be ready to step in as either the inside backer or the outside backer.
With Rodriguez at the outside spot and Harper in the starting lineup, Harper won’t have to multitask as much.
“I know the system way more,” Harper said. “I know both positions, and I’m basically just focusing on (inside) now, so I don’t have to focus on two no more. It’s a good thing.”
As Harper embraces his first-string status, he supports the guys who could eventually follow him as regular starters. One of those potential impact players is his younger brother, Thomas, a junior safety who appeared in every game last season.
Knowles said the Harper brothers set an example of the camaraderie he strives for the Cowboys to have.
“You’re always preaching brotherhood; you want guys to be able to play together as one,” Knowles said. “And you got two brothers actually on the team out there a lot at the same time. … I mean, all the guys on defense back each other up, but then Thomas and Devin, they take it to another level.”
Harper has also noticed the progress of OSU’s backup linebackers: Mason Cobb, Lamont Bishop and Kamryn Farrar. He complimented them, noting how they create competition and provide reassurance for the first-string players.
Harper can recognize these qualities because those teammates are filling the role he once had, embodying the traits he showed as he anticipated his turn to start.
After five seasons as a Cowboy, including one redshirt year, Harper is ready to lead.
“They waited on me, and basically, they just gave me my chance now,” Harper said. “And I just gotta make the best of it.”
