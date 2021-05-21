Sydney Pennington is one home run away from sitting atop the Oklahoma State softball record book.
A true senior for the Cowgirls, Pennington has been a consistent power hitter for OSU since coming to Stillwater from Sand Springs in 2018. She’s also been a staple in the lineup, starting nearly every game of her career.
Now, she just needs one more home run to become the all-time career leader at OSU. She tied Tiffany Mikkelson’s record in the fourth inning of Friday’s NCAA regional opener against Campbell.
Pennington’s two-run home run was the second of three bombs for the Cowgirls in their 10-0 five-inning, run-ruled victory. They will play Mississippi State at 1 p.m. Saturday on the winner’s side of the bracket in the first game of the day.
“Obviously, a really good way to start this tournament off here,” Gajewski said. “… I’m proud of this team. We’ve got a long way to go, but it’s always better when you win the first game. I feel really good about that.”
The win was the Cowgirls’ first by run rule since an 11-3 victory over Baylor on April 18. It’s also the first shutout win since April 16, when they beat Baylor, 4-0.
“It’s just good to win regardless of the score,” Gajewski said. “We were prepared here today to do anything it took to win. If that meant, throwing the whole staff, it didn’t matter. This was the most important game of the whole year.”
Leading 7-0 entering the fourth inning, OSU senior Hayley Busby led off with a single to record her second hit of the game. Three pitches later, Pennington launched a home run well over the left field wall and the fans standing on the outfield bleachers.
It was her 11th home run of the season. She hit 10 as a sophomore, with seven during her freshman and shortened junior seasons. Mikkelson also hit 11 home runs as a senior in 2016.
“Really cool for Sydney Pennington to tie the all-time career home run record here in actually less than four years,” Gajewski said. “So, that record won’t have to have any kind of asterisk, which is kind of cool.”
OSU sophomore Karlie Petty followed Pennington and hit what became the game-winning hit. Petty blasted a solo home run to left-center field.
Her seventh home run of the year gave the Cowgirls a 10-0 lead. They needed just three more outs for the win.
In the fifth inning, OSU starting pitcher Kelly Maxwell gave up a leadoff double – just the second Campbell hit of the game – and a fly out before senior Logan Simunek replaced her in the circle. Simunek induced a groundout before striking out the final batter of the game.
Maxwell had a perfect game until she allowed a double in the fourth inning. In 4 1/3 innings, Maxwell allowed two hits and struck out three of the 15 batters she faced.
“I thought Kelly threw the ball well,” Gajewski said. “They came out pretty aggressive and she threw strikes and took care of that. ...
“Logan came in really the way I think Logan can throw. Logan did this in kind of her time of year. This is when she goes. To get her in there, knowing we have Carrie for whoever we’re going to play, I like the way this has set up so far.”
OSU came out of the gate swinging, literally. Junior Kiley Naomi drove the first pitch in the bottom of the first inning for a solo home run over the center field wall. It was her 12th of the season and 26 of her career.
The Cowgirls added three more runs in the inning. Following Naomi, they singled, earned a walk and singled again before Pennington hit a two-run single to the right field corner. Petty followed with an RBI groundout to give Maxwell and the defense a 4-0 advantage.
In the second inning, senior Alysen Febrey hit a two-out RBI double to score Naomi. In the third, it was Pennington scoring from second base on a RBI single from Avery Hobson, who was making her fourth start of the season and first since March 26 in Lawrence, Kansas.
Senior Chelsea Alexander followed Hobson and launched a RBI double. Hobson, who advanced to second on her single thanks to an errant throw, scored on Alexander’s double.
“We had hits and runs batted in all up and down our order,” Gajewski said.
There will be three games Saturday. OSU and Mississippi State will play at 1 p.m., followed by Campbell and Boston at 3:30 p.m. The loser of the OSU-MSU contest and the winner of the other game will play at 6 p.m.
Sunday’s action will start at 1 p.m. with the regional championship game. If the team with one regional loss wins that game, an if-necessary contest will be played immediately after to decide the regional title.
Follow Jimmy Gillispie on Twitter@jgillispie_stw for updates from the regional.
