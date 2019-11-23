Pics for picks

It’s a tradition started during spring practice that has become a craze for Oklahoma State football in the heart of its season – turnover pictures.
Whenever Oklahoma State’s defense forces a turnover, the group gathers along the sideline to poise for a picture that then gets blasted out on social media.
“A big emphasis for us this year was trying to create turnovers, we didn’t do that much last year, and this is a league where you’ve got to create turnovers,” said sophomore safety Kolby Harvell-Peel, who has gotten the lion’s share of those Twitter pics the past two games. “So as a way in fall camp and even back in spring, to reward guys for getting turnovers, they started doing the pictures and tweeting them out. It’s just some motivation to go get turnovers.”
Harvell-Peel isn’t entirely sure who came up with the idea that has swept the attention of the Cowboy defense.
But the one thing he knows for sure, is who is the driving force of making sure the craze continues.
“Coach (Jim) Knowles tweets it, but I know he’s not the one who knows what he’s doing on social media,” the College Station, Texas, native said. “But Matt Clements (defensive graduate assistant) is a young, in-tune guy, so he always comes and takes the pictures.”
It’s not just the entire defensive unit that gets in on the celebratory photos, though.
The past few instances, there have been some cameos made.
“Chuba (Hubbard) and LD (Brown) like to jump in there, they need to stay their (butts) out of our pictures – but it’s all love,” Harvell-Peel said. “… Coach (Tim) Duffie is a clown (jumping in front of the group during the picture last week), but everybody is just out there having fun – from the coaches, to the offense.”
The gimmick may not entirely be the reason for OSU’s turnovers, but it certainly hasn’t hurt as the secondary has already doubled its interception total of 2018.
The Cowboy defense has 12 interceptions and five fumble recoveries through its first 10 games this season. In the entire 13-game season a year ago, the defense had just five interceptions and eight fumble recoveries.
Harvell-Peel has been the driving force of late in the uptick in takeaways.
The sophomore safety who has played in every game since stepping foot in Stillwater has recorded two interceptions in each of the past two games for the Cowboys, which has earned him Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors each of those weeks. He also earned the honor in the loss to Texas, when he had an interception, a forced fumble which he recovered and nine tackles.
It’s possible he could have won three-straight defensive players of the week dating back to the Iowa State game, had teammate Malcolm Rodriguez not had the game-winning touchdown on a pick-six. In that contest, Harvell-Peel recorded six pass breakups – setting a program record for pass breakups in a single game – with eight tackles (including one for a loss).
“All the guys keep coming up and messing with me about being big time, but I’m just glad we got wins the past three games,” Harvell-Peel said. “The past two times I’ve won it, we got wins, so that’s more important to me.”
For Cowboy coach Mike Gundy, the play of Harvell-Peel this season has draw some similarities to a former linebacker at OSU.
“He’s always around the ball when it’s on the ground or when it gets tipped, it’s crazy. It’s like Shaun Lewis was years ago for us,” Gundy said. “We used to joke about it, that if there’s every a tipped ball or somebody fumbles it, Shaun Lewis is around there to pick it up or catch it. And that’s what’s happened with (Harvell-Peel). He’s in the right place at the right time a lot, but he also capitalizes on it – some young men don’t catch it, don’t make those catches.”
According to Harvell-Peel, there is no secret sauce to his success
It’s really nothing to do with putting in extra game film, or having a super-natural nose for the ball.
“I think it’s more just executing what’s called,” Harvell-Peel said. “Every play, I have a role to play. If everybody on our defense plays their role, we’ll play well as a defense.
“I’ve just been trying to do my role the best I can, and lately it’s been paying off.”
With two regular season games left on the slate, Harvell-Peel has a chance to solidify his place among the conference’s elite – if he hasn’t already. He heads into the final two games with 60 tackles, which ranks 16th in the Big 12, with 11 pass breakups, which ranks second in the conference and tied for eighth in the country, along with two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one sack.
“Talked about all-conference, but I don’t think now, with his numbers, that that’s any question,” Gundy said. “I think he may have even more than that with the numbers he’s got. It’s pretty phenomenal for the position he plays.”
Harvell-Peel is one of just three defensive backs playing in a Power 5 Conference with at least five interceptions – the others being Minnesota’s Antoine Winfield, and Texas Tech’s Douglas Coleman, who leads the country with eight interceptions (two of them by way of Cowboy quarterback Spencer Sanders).
If he expands his numbers, Gundy may be accurate in his assessment. It may not just be an All-Big 12 season for the Harvell-Peel, but perhaps an All-American performance.
And that would certainly deserve a celebratory photo on social media.
