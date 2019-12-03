In less than three days, a pair of similar teams will battle for the Class 6A-II state championship at Wantland Stadium in Edmond.
It’s been the matchup most anticipated before the season began in August. Now, in early December, Stillwater High and Bixby will face off for the second-straight year in the title game at 7 p.m. Friday.
“I think our kids have done a really good job of staying focused on each game week to week,” SHS coach Tucker Barnard said. “I go back to the quote (Mike) Gundy gave me about glancing back to the past but coming back to the present, and it’s been huge for our kids to do that each week.”
Stillwater and Bixby are both a perfect 12-0 entering the contest. Both squads won each of their district games by at least 15 points for the maximum 105 district points allowable for the regular season.
They each cruised to a pair of postseason wins, setting up this week’s matchup, which will come two weeks after they each won a state semifinal game.
The similarities don’t stop there. Not even close.
Through 12 games, both offenses have lit up the scoreboard week in and week out. Stillwater scored more than 70 points twice, and its least offensive output was 42 points in the season opener where the offense battled through miscommunications in the first half.
Meanwhile, Bixby accomplished the 70-point feat three times this season. The Spartans scored at least 31 points in every game, with the lowest output coming in a road win at Booker T. Washington.
In total points scored this season, Stillwater leads the matchup, 713-692. Both teams have averaged at least 57 points per game en route to the title game.
“We look like we have traveled this parallel path with each other throughout the year,” Barnard said. “I was looking earlier this week and Bixby scored more than 70 three times this year and you think, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s crazy.’ Well, I think we did it twice, and I think we’re averaging more points per game than they are.
“It’s a little crazy at how many points both teams are putting up. Then, you look at both defenses and neither one is giving up anything. A couple of what we gave up were turnover touchdowns that really didn’t happen against our defense, or a couple weren’t against our second-string defense. I know the same thing is true for Bixby, as well.”
Barnard is correct. Both defenses have been stout, as well. Stillwater has allowed 120 points in 12 games, while pitching a pair of shutouts. The most points given up by the Pioneers was 23 to Del City in the regular season finale.
Bixby has given up 134 points, but nearly one-third (44) of those were allowed in the season opener against Mansfield Timberview (Texas). The Spartans have shut out three opponents this fall.
Both teams also have individual offensive stars who have similar numbers leading up to the state championship contest.
The quarterback battle is quite competitive between two of the best in the state. Stillwater senior Gunnar Gundy has completed 75.1 percent (205 of 273) of his passes for 3,247 yards. He’s thrown for 44 touchdowns and only two interceptions.
His counterpart, Bixby junior Mason Williams, has just barely edged Gundy in a couple categories. Williams has competed 75.4 percent (215 of 285) of his throws for 3,323 yards. He has 45 touchdowns but five interceptions this season.
Their main targets have also been two of the best in the state. Bixby’s Brennan Presley, who is committed to Oklahoma State, has caught 82 passes for 1,398 yards (17.0 yards per reception) and 23 touchdowns.
Stillwater senior Anthony Bland, who is committed to Princeton, has 92 receptions for 1,236 yards and 20 touchdowns. Bland has admitted the pair of star receivers are friends, but on Friday they’ll be battling and will likely make big plays with the football in their hands.
On the ground, Stillwater has the advantage. SHS junior tailback Qwontrel Walker has carried the ball 189 times for 1,816 yards and 30 touchdowns. He’s ran for over 100 yards in 10 of the 11 games he’s played. In the other contest, he carried the ball only three times as he tried to battle back from an ankle injury.
Bixby sophomore Braylin Presley has led the Spartans on the ground. After a bit of slow start this season, he’s carried the ball 125 times for 1,261 yards and 21 touchdowns. He’s rushed for more than 400 yards combined in the past two games.
The similarities between the two squads has made Barnard laugh a bit, because Stillwater and Bixby have been considered the cream of the crop in 6A-II the entire season. He said this week’s matchup isn’t something he’s never talked about, but in fact the opposite.
However, he was impressed by the way his team handled the semifinal win over Choctaw, because it showed him how focused his players are on winning the gold ball, not just competing in the title game.
“It’s not like we really ever avoided the conversation about Bixby,” Barnard said. “I would bring it up at times as just a reminder of what’s out there in front of you and where you’re trying to get to. I said this on the radio and I think it’s an indication of where we really are mentally now – when we won the state semifinals last year at Owasso, after the game we were on the field for like an hour just celebrating. We were taking pictures and hugging our family, and I think it was because we had kind of crested that hill and made it to the championship.
“This year, there was none of that. It wasn’t by design. I didn’t tell the kids they couldn’t stick around and celebrate the win, but the game was over, we went inside, got dressed and got on the bus ready for the next one. It was something I was proud of, because I think it was an indication of our kids’ mentality that we’ve not accomplished our goal. We got back there and that’s absolutely where we want to be, but we know that winning that game is when we want to celebrate.”
