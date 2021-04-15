Brennan Presley caught fire for the Oklahoma State football team late in his first year on the roster.
The 5-foot-8, 170-pound receiver saw an increase in action late in the season that led to his first career touchdown on a jet sweep against Kansas State. That culminated in the Cheez-It Bowl against Miami with six catches for 118 yards and three touchdowns.
He won’t be filling in the spot left vacant by Tylan Wallace – the Z receiver, which also saw Justin Blackmon and James Washington have success that led to NFL fortunes.
However, Presley will run more out of the slot, which could mean even more opportunities than the coveted Z position.
“With Presley, he’s an inside receiver, so it’s always easier to get that guy the football – toss it to him, flip it to him, reverse it to him,” said Kasey Dunn, OSU’s offensive coordinator and receivers coach. “Inside routes are less intricate than the perimeter receivers, so he’s certainly going to be a weapon for us.”
The scary notion with what Presley showed late in the season, is how little time he had to prepare for the transition to Division I football due to coming into campus during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If you just play the numbers – repetition-wise, seeing it, watching video – he might have hit that at game five, but we didn’t have spring,” Cowboy coach Mike Gundy said. “So he played two months – September, October – of catch up, figuring out what’s going on, because if you remember in watching our games … he would do things in the game and then like drop the ball. He was in the right spot, but things just move fast. So because he didn’t get last spring, he finally started to come on in the end of November and then had a good bowl game – all those reps started adding up.”
While Presley has only been in the program one season, his position coach already sees the Bixby native as a leader of the receiving corps that lost three veterans this offseason.
“He’s a guy that everybody loves,” Dunn said. “The guy just outworks everyone, busts his (butt) every day. And he turned in a hell of a game versus Miami, as we all know, and we saw a glimpse of what he could be for us down the road.”
And his performance at the bowl game correlated with the increase in bowl practices leading up to the game.
While it wasn’t a typical lump of bowl practices due to the later ending of the season, getting to build off of what he learned throughout the semester and dive a little deeper into practice while preparing for Miami, Presley felt benefitted him come game time.
“The speed of college is a lot faster than the speed of high school, so the more you get reps, the more you understand things and just get a knack of what certain things are,” Presley said. “So, the more reps I got in the bowl game, the more I caught onto things.”
As for the expectation of being a leader in the group that has churned out a lot of NFL talent over the past 10 years, the 19-year-old true sophomore isn’t sure if he’s the point in his career to viewed in such a way.
“I’m not going to lie, it’s kind of weird, because when you have people older than you are or just as young I am, sometimes you think you haven’t earned the right to be that leader,” Presley said. “So it’s not about me trying to lead other guys, but every single day just coming in trying to attack the day and just be that person. If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, you don’t force anything.”
With Presley running out of a different position in the receiving corps, it’s not quite as easy to try to compare him to other talent that flourished at the Z position.
But Dunn, who has been the receivers coach for the Cowboys for the past decade, did have a comparison for his young slot receiver.
“He kind of reminds you of a little bit is Josh Stewart,” Dunn said. “I think he has that same kind of change in direction, same ball skill. When Josh was here, he was highly productive – had 100 catches in one season. I’m not saying that’s Brennan next season, but he’s the kind of guy you can get the football to and count on to make the right decisions on routes.”
In Stewart’s sophomore season, he hauled in 101 catches for 1,210 yards and seven touchdowns – coupled with eight rushes for 120 yards and a score. For his three-year career, he finished with 180 catches for 2,204 yards and 12 trips to the end zone, while also rushing the ball 18 times for 169 yards and a score.
There is another aspect of Stewart’s career as a Cowboy that Oklahoma State is hoping Presley can duplicate, though.
Stewart was one of the last Oklahoma State players with multiple returns for a touchdown in a single season – returning two punts for scores in 2013. His successor in special teams, Tyreek Hill, was the last Cowboy with multiple touchdown returns with three in 2014.
In fact, the last time OSU had one of its regular return specialists go the distance was Jalen McCleskey with a punt return in 2015. OSU did have its first kickoff for a touchdown this past season since Hill, but it was on a surprise onside kick returned by up-man Jason Taylor II against Texas Tech.
In limited use last season, Presley averaged 21.5 yards over his seven kickoff returns, and 4.5 per his four punt returns.
“He’ll be more in the return game and we can use him as a punt coverage guy if we need to,” Gundy said. “We’ll have to watch how many reps. One thing that you’ve got to watch on punt, punt coverage guys is, they get all the work during the week – that’s a lot of running. And so he’ll be in there somewhere, wherever we think he benefits us most.”
It’s not only in special teams that Gundy sees Presley adding another layer to the Cowboy program.
Having played multiple positions at Bixby, Gundy also mentioned how Presley can throw the ball – a wrinkle the Cowboys' offense has had here and there, with receivers like McCleskey and Wallace, as well Dillon Stoner, having attempted passes over the years.
“I’ve definitely talked to (Dunn) about it,” Presley said about getting a chance to throw the ball. “I don’t know if I can throw it that far any more – kind of put on a little weight. But if he tells me to do something, I’ll do it. I got it.”
