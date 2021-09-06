Tay Martin spent the past week attempting to compartmentalize heading into his first game as a starter for Oklahoma State.
While Martin was tasked of taking over the position for the Cowboy football program that has produced NFL draft picks from the past two starters, he also had his attention being dragged toward his family and their hometown.
As he was in Stillwater, he kept tabs on his family in Louisiana as the powerful Hurricane Ida hammered Houma, Louisiana – located an hour southwest of New Orleans.
“My daughter actually lives in Louisiana, so I’ve always gotta make sure she’s good – and I’ve got siblings, two little brothers and a sister,” Martin said. “So I was just checking on them the best I can, and made sure everything was fine with them … and made sure that they knew that this was a serious deal.
“Sometimes you never know how it can impact your city.”
Helping his mental state heading into the opener was the knowledge his family got out of Louisiana in front of storm.
“My family actually evacuated to Houston before it actually hit, they were able to get away from all that chaos,” Martin said. “… I was grateful for them to be able to go out to my aunt and uncle out there in Houston and get away from the hurricane. … Just knowing they were safe gave me that comfort to go out and do what I do best.”
And his best was the best on the field against Missouri State.
Martin hauled in six catches for a Cowboy career-high 107 yards – he had three 100-yard games at Washington State – and caught the first touchdown of Saturday’s game. He also induced several pass interference calls on defensive backs to extend drives.
And for those four hours Saturday, he gave his family something to cheer about.
“They text me after the game, telling me that they love me and that I did a good job,” Martin said. “… It put them in a little better mood, as well. I was happy I was able to do that.”
However, the family does have some things to worry about trying to return to Louisiana.
“Our house didn’t hold up very well. Our roof flew off, so that’s something we got to deal with,” Martin said. “… We’re relentless out there in Louisiana. We’re used to it. It’s sad, but we get through it and we’ll push through it as a family.”
The recent damage to his family’s dwelling also gives Martin a little more purpose to progress through this year.
The super senior receiver was considered a potential late-round draft pick by NFL scouts had he gone professional after last year’s limited work with the Cowboys.
However, if he continues to produce like he did Saturday – and as the X receiver has for Oklahoma State the past decade – his stock is likely to move up, helping secure a better contract to help provide for his family.
“It added more fuel to the fire, I just used it to motivate me as much as I can,” Martin said. “… I’m sure everything will work out, especially if I keep my head down and keep working, everything will work out for sure.”
