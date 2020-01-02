Road test in Lubbock awaits Cowboys

Mike Boynton cranked up the crowd noise and the intensity at practice Thursday morning in the Gallagher-Iba Arena auxiliary gymnasium.
It was loud as screaming fans were blaring from speakers around the small practice gym. It was used to imitate playing in a tough road environment like the Oklahoma State men’s basketball team will face nine times during the next two months.
More specifically, a road game at the 2019 NCAA Tournament runner-up Saturday morning to kick off the Big 12 Conference slate of the season.
The third-year coach of the Cowboys has used this technique a couple of times before. He hopes it will prepare his squad, especially the five true freshmen who have never played a Big 12 game.
He hopes it will help them get ready for what comes in Lubbock, Texas, this weekend when OSU (9-3) travels to No. 22 Texas Tech (9-3) for an 11 a.m. tipoff to begin conference play.
“We thought about doing it a couple times before, but you want to be kind of strategic in how you use your bullet, so to speak,” Boynton said.
Did all of his young players adjust to it and practice well? Definitely not Thursday.
“Some of them didn’t handle it very well,” Boynton said. “And, that’s OK. That’s why you do it today. Hopefully, you have an opportunity tomorrow to come back and watch film and figure out why, how and what to do to make sure it’s better.”
For someone like senior Lindy Waters, the added noise and intensity is something he’s used to. He also knows it can help the young players prepare for a hostile environment.
“We’ve done it a few times,” Waters said. “We did it a couple times last year. My sophomore year, most of us were more experienced, so we didn’t have to do it as much. I honestly like it, because it gets me fired up. It gets me ready to play.”
The senior from Norman said the young players are working hard trying to prepare for an environment they haven’t experienced during the first 12 games of their collegiate careers.
“We started practicing with a lot of noise,” Waters said. “As you can see, we still need a lot of work. Some of the freshmen still let the noise get to them a lot, but we’re just trying to prepare them. I think Houston is probably our closest game that we can compare to what Big 12 games are going to be like. I think they’re committed to learning and committed to getting better every single day. That’s all we can ask.”
Freshman Hidde Roessink was asked about what he expects Saturday in his first conference game. His answer sums up what most think of the Big 12 on a nightly basis.
“I’m prepared for a war,” Roessink said. “That’s what they told me – every Big 12 game is a war.”
Boynton tried to prepare his team for a difficult conference slate by scheduling tough nonconference opponents. His team began the season 7-0 before sophomore point guard Isaac Likekele missed four games due to an illness.
The Cowboys dropped the first two games – both at home – to Georgetown and Wichita State before earning a road win at Houston. Six days later, Minnesota routed the Cowboys in Tulsa, winning by 20 points on a neutral site court.
Likekele returned to the court Sunday when OSU welcomed Southeastern Louisiana to campus. In just 20 minutes of action, Likekele had nine points, three rebounds and four assists in the 82-31 victory.
Meanwhile, the Red Raiders went 5-0 to begin the season before dropping three-straight games in late November into early December. They fell to Iowa, Creighton and Depaul before knocking off previously No. 1 Louisville in New York City.
TTU has won three-straight home games since that big win over the Cardinals. It will continue its home streak Saturday and Tuesday when it hosts Baylor.
“They’re really physical, defensively,” Boynton said. “They’re pretty versatile. They don’t necessarily play with a true big, which can present some challenges, but there are some things that maybe we can take advantage of in terms of rebounding and protecting the rim on defense.”
Boynton knows what challenges TTU presents as the reigning Big 12 regular season champ – ending Kansas’ 14-year streak – but he also knows previous games don’t matter come Saturday.
“Now everybody starts 0-0,” Boynton said. “That’s what I told our team. The team that plays with the most consistency, the most ability to move on to the next game no matter how the last one goes will find itself having more success over the next two and a half months.”
Texas Tech has won three of the past four games over OSU. The Cowboys’ last win in Lubbock came on Jan. 21, 2017, in a 83-64 victory. That win ended three-straight wins for the Red Raiders in the series.
Last year’s game in Lubbock was an 84-80 overtime win by the No. 11-ranked Red Raiders over the Cowboys, who had a losing record after some midseason turmoil. Waters scored 26 points in the loss, but is most remembered for his four 3-pointers in the final minute, including one with two seconds left, sending the game into overtime.
Jimmy Gillispie
