Every year Spencer Sanders has been in Stillwater, he’s had had a different offensive coordinator and position coach.
But Oklahoma State’s redshirt sophomore quarterback feels a sense of comfort with the latest changes around him.
His new offensive coordinator is a coach who has built a relationship with Sanders since his high school playing days.
Kasey Dunn, who was elevated to offensive coordinator this offseason (and will continue to coach receivers), was in on the recruiting process alongside then-OC Mike Yurcich.
“He's in my recruiting area down there in Denton (Texas) Ryan, and so I would go in quite a bit with Yurcich to recruit Spencer, and that relationship just stayed strong, you know, and we got a lot of things in common,” Dunn recalled.
The relationship just carried over into Stillwater more off the field.
Both Sanders and Dunn have very similar passions away from football, and they have found themselves spending just as much time away from the sport as during football.
“Spencer's out all the time. He likes to fish over at the house, so he’ll come over and throw a line and we just talk,” Dunn said. “… He likes to hunt and fish, I love to hunt and fish, and like I said, we've shared a lot of stories about that aspect with that kind of time off the field. And he's been by the house a bunch, you know. And so it does carry over on the field, for sure. So that's definitely been a plus, moving forward with him.”
Having spent the past two years talking about more than just football, the two have learned how each other ticks.
And for Sanders, that’s something he thinks will carry over onto the gridiron.
“I can come off the field and he knows he doesn’t have to chew into my (butt), he can talk to me like a normal human being, because he knows that I get it,” Sanders said. “He’ll know just from my facial expression due to how much he’s been around me that I’ll know that I messed up and we’ll fix it.”
As for his position coach Tim Rattay, the face may be new but the temperament will be familiar.
“He reminds me of my high school (quarterback) coach,” Sanders said. “Rattay actually (played) at Louisiana Tech with my high school coach, Conroy Hines. And they’ve got that same personality, that same kind of smart-ass vibe, so I really like it.”
Rattay played quarterback at Louisiana Tech – finishing in the top-10 in voting for the Heisman in 1998 with 4,943 yards passing and 46 touchdowns – and his first college coaching job was for his alma mater. He was a wide receivers coach at Tech from 2013-15, and moved over to be the QB coach until 2018.
And when Rattay was announced as the new quarterbacks coach for Oklahoma State – after one year as QB coach of the Washington Redskins – Sanders heard from Hines, who was the receivers coach at Louisiana Tech from 1992 to 2009.
“He called me immediately and said, ‘You’re probably going to hear more F bombs than you did from me in high school,’” Sanders said. “But I look forward to it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.