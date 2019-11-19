Sanders returns to practice with Cowboys

Spencer Sanders was pulled in the second half of Saturday’s win over Kansas for what Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said was precautionary reasons surrounding knocks Sanders was taking to his throwing hand.
A day later, the redshirt freshman quarterback was back on the field for the Cowboys.
“He was out there with us (Sunday) night, he’s got a brace on,” Gundy said Monday.
Following Saturday’s game, Sanders had a brace on his right wrist, wrapping around the base of his thumb.
During the game, he appeared to have injured it early in the game – shaking it off to continue a drive – but was hit again midway through the third quarter when he was hit by KU’s Kyron Johnson while trying to dump the ball off to running back Chuba Hubbard. On the next play – with the Pokes facing a third-and-5 from the 50-yard line – Sanders airmailed a pass intended for Dillon Stoner along the sideline.
“I’m not exactly sure what the diagnosis is or what it’s called or when it happened,” Gundy said.
The next OSU offensive drive, backup quarterback Dru Brown came in to close out the game.
Sanders was not one of the available players during Tuesday’s weekly availability – which varies in player access each week.
Gundy glad to see Sanders improving ball security
After one of the worst stretches for turnovers by a quarterback in the Gundy era, his young freshman has shown improvement the past few games.
Since turning the ball over 12 times in a four-game span – against Texas, Kansas State, Texas Tech and Baylor – Sanders has turned the ball over just twice. Both instances were via an interception.
Sanders appears to be shoring up his ball security in the pocket, which was a big part of his turnover issues to start Big 12 Conference play. He had fumbled the ball twice in each of the Texas Tech and Baylor games – including a costly one that resulted in a 20-yard scoop and score for the Bears that made it an 11-point game with eight minutes remaining.
“He’s done well. We’ve implemented some ways to try to correct the issue,” Gundy said. “… In most cases, those things don’t happen overnight. He’s been successful in not hurting him or our team in the middle part of the year.”
Talking Tylan Wallace
Oklahoma State’s Biletnikoff Award finalist from 2018 – who was poised to make another case for the award this year – may not be on the field for games since suffering a season-ending ACL injury in practice, but he’s still close to the team.
Tylan Wallace, whose 903 yards on 53 catches still ranks in the top 20 in the country despite playing in two fewer games, still attends home football games but due to the restricted space on the sidelines is only a presence in the locker room.
“The past few games, we’ve seen him at halftime and that always uplifts everyone,” redshirt junior Dillon Stoner said. “He’s a great dude, and it’s always great to see him around. He’s been in good spirits, which means a lot to us to see that he’s still doing well.”
