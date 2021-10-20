Tanner McCalister analyzed the scenario as he lined up in his zone.
After trailing until the fourth quarter, the Oklahoma State football team had built a 32-24 lead against Texas, and the Longhorns were striving for a resurgence with about two minutes left. McCalister, an OSU senior safety, realized Texas would have to attempt a bold play to advance toward the end zone quickly.
If he anticipated a so-called “eye candy” throw into the flat, then Texas quarterback Casey Thompson would have the perfect opportunity to trick him, sending the ball sailing over McCalister’s head and possibly connecting with a deep receiver.
McCalister knew better.
“I saw the quarterback looking up,” McCalister said. “And obviously, in the situation, they had to get more yards, so I knew they were gonna try to throw it down the field. I just kind of tried to bait him into it, and I got him to throw it, so it was a good play.”
McCalister leaped and secured the football in the air at the Longhorns’ 45-yardline, then returned it for 13 yards. He grabbed his first career interception just in time to seal the Cowboys’ victory in Austin during the past weekend.
Three days later, McCalister recounted his story of the play with a coach-like description of the big picture. Three Texas receivers lined up in a bunch formation before the snap. The Cowboys utilized a Cover 3 zone scheme with McCalister as one of the safeties in the flat. McCalister had to hope Thompson wouldn’t notice him dropping back to catch the pass, and he got away with it.
When McCalister talks about the game, his sense of on-field awareness and his keen perception of offensive tendencies become clear. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles is the “defensive scientist,” as McCalister said, who draws up the plays, and they work because guys like McCalister have the judgment to make snap decisions that pay off.
This is a core aspect of OSU’s defense, but it hasn’t always been easy for McCalister to lure quarterbacks into gifting the ball to the Cowboys. McCalister said the challenges he weathered as an inexperienced college football player have helped him grow into the athlete he is today.
“When you first come in, you’re just trying to make sure you’re doing your job,” McCalister said. “They say, ‘You play man,” OK, you got man. They tell you, ‘Hey, this is your zone,’ it’s just like, ‘OK, I’m in my zone.’”
McCalister couldn’t devote much time to fine-tuning details when he had to adjust to competing at the next level in an unfamiliar role. He was recruited as a cornerback out of Rockwall-Heath High in Texas, but the Cowboys – with the leadership of new defensive coordinator Knowles – soon shifted him to a safety spot.
Facing Big 12 offenses proved to be taxing. McCalister learned what it was like for the defense to get burned. The inevitable sting of missing tackles and giving up touchdowns set in, leaving McCalister with determination to figure out how to avoid that disheartening feeling.
“I think you gotta have some adversity,” McCalister said. “When I first got here, I was just doing my job, but sometimes you get beat.”
McCalister wasn’t the only one. The defense was searching for its identity with first-year coordinator Knowles, who arrived at OSU for the 2018 season, also McCalister’s freshman year. Frustration was natural when the Cowboys surrendered big plays. Knowles, typically a soft-spoken man off the field, sometimes broke clipboards in the locker room after shaky first halves, McCalister remembered.
That hasn’t happened in a while.
The Cowboys have persevered through those growing pains to become a top-10 team in third-down defense and a top-20 team in total defense among all FBS programs.
McCalister’s personal progress has run parallel with this group transformation, and several factors have contributed to his development, he said.
Time and experience brought him wisdom, earning him a consistent starting role as a junior. During his sophomore year, he had absorbed knowledge from Cowboy cornerbacks Rodarius Williams and AJ Green. McCalister learned about the intricacies of studying film, a critical skill that takes practice.
“Coming out of high school, I don’t know too many high school kids that really know how to watch film,” McCalister said. “That was kind of my problem when I got here playing early. I was watching the film, but I didn’t really know what to look for. So that definitely had a big part in it.”
Now, McCalister can pinpoint technicalities in game footage that give him an advantage in decoding offensive strategies and forecasting plays. This season, along with his interception, he has 16 tackles and a pass breakup, and he also feeds the safeties’ competitiveness in practice.
During the third week of the season, senior safety Kolby Harvell-Peel walked into a post-practice news conference wearing McCalister’s No. 2 jersey, providing an explanation.
“I don’t know if you all know, Tanner McCalister is really good in man coverage,” Peel said. “So I’m thinking if I steal his jersey, maybe I can channel some of his energy moving forward.”
McCalister can hold his own in zone coverage, too, as he showed everyone against Texas. After watching him make disruptive plays in practice, sophomore receiver Brennan Presley said he figured it would be a matter of time before McCalister intercepted a pass.
“I’m happy for him because he works his butt off every single day,” Presley said. “So it was only right that he came up with it.”
McCalister is still working and growing. From time to time, he talks to former teammate Williams, who plays for the New York Giants, though he is dealing with a torn ACL. McCalister strives to follow his former teammate into the NFL, and Williams offers reassurance, telling him, “You’re gonna be here soon.”
McCalister has lofty goals, yet he doesn’t forget how his OSU career started, reminding himself of how those tough days prepared him – and the entire defense – for this season.
“Early adversity allows us to play how our back end and our defense is playing right now,” McCalister said. “Having Knowles here for his fourth year too, so that early adversity we had Knowles’ first year and all of (our) first year, plays a lot into how we look as a defense now.”
