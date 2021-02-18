Smith hopeful for changes to NCAA pre-allocations

Reid Romine/OSU Athletics Oklahoma State's Wyatt Sheets is one of six 157-pound wrestlers in the Big 12 Conference in the top 20 of the coaches' rankings. The NCAA announced last week, that a committee elected to base pre-allocations per conference on a five-year average due to pandemic altering schedules. Due to that decision, the Big 12 has just two pre-allocations for 157 pounds – on top of the conference champion getting an automatic qualifier.