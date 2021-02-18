Smith hopeful for changes to NCAA pre-allocations

A day after worrying about securing enough automatic qualifiers for the Big 12 Conference last week, John Smith’s words were evaporated by the NCAA.
Last week, the NCAA announced pre-allocations, electing to shift gears in the pandemic-driven world away from the regular formula “measuring Division I winning percentage, ratings percentage index and coaches’ rankings.” Instead, the pre-allocation were based on zero information from this wrestling season.
Citing a “decrease in overall matches, and in particular nonconference matches, due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Division I Wrestling Committee decided to use a five-year historical average to determine pre-allocations for 2021.
And according to Oklahoma State’s wrestling coach, the decision was not well received.
“There’s not very many people happy – and that’s all I’m going to say, because I have absolutely nothing good to say about it,” Smith said Wednesday. “Hopefully, they’ll revisit it. I think it needs to be revisited.”
Most weights have 20 allocated slots, with 19 allocations for 125, 165, 174 and 197 pounds. The seven conference champions at each weight are also being awarded an automatic qualifier. So when looking at the top-20 ranked wrestlers – according to the NCAA coaches’ ranks released last week – there are two weight classes that are glaringly against the Big 12.
“The Big 12 was just devastated by how that ended up playing out for us,” Smith said.
At 133 pounds, pre-allocation is set to four for the Big 12. As of last week’s rankings – which excluded consensus No. 1-ranked Daton Fix because had not wrestled yet – the league had seven wrestlers ranked in the top 20. With Fix’s expected inclusion now that he has four matches under his belt, it is likely the Big 12 will feature eight of the top-20 wrestlers at 133, but due to the decision by the NCAA, only five – four pre-allocation and conference champion – will be automatic qualifiers and three would have to hope on the selection committee giving them an at-large bid.
It’s equally as inconsistent at 157 pounds.
The NCAA’s new decision awards the Big 12 just two pre-allocations at the weight. However, the coaches rank six in the top 20 – making it another weight in which three league wrestlers currently ranked in the top 20 would have to rely on an at-large bid.
“We get two at 157, and we got six guys ranked in the top 20, now tell me that makes sense,” Smith said. “So you kind of get the idea of where I’m going with it."
Most of the other weights are fairly consistent with pre-allocations to current wrestlers in the top 20, though there is one weight that other conferences may look at the Big 12 and be in agreement with Smith.
At 165 pounds, the league was given a pre-allocation allotment of four based on the past five years. However, there is only one Big 12 wrestler – Oklahoma State’s Travis Wittlake, ranked at No. 1 – even ranked in the top 20.
There are three other league wrestlers who are at least ranked in the top 30. Though if you were to go that deep across all weights, 133 pounds is even more slanted against the Big 12 with another four league wrestlers ranked within the top 33 created by the coaches – for a total of 12 ranked wrestlers (when including Fix in the next rankings) vying for five qualifying spots at the weight.
“I thought by now we’d be a lot further along, but we’re not. I was a little surprised why they came out with it so quick,” Smith said. “Why did they need to make a decision so quickly when there’s teams still wrestling, still competing.”
The biggest benefactor of the committee’s decision would be the Big Ten, which has won the past 13 national championships – with Penn State having won eight of those, including the past four.
The Big Ten made the decision to only allow in-conference duals this season, and when combined with COVID-19 postponements, traditional powers Penn State and Iowa have competed in half as many duals as Oklahoma State – which did have one of its 10 previously scheduled duals canceled.
The Big Ten has at least five pre-allocations per weight class based on the current plan by the NCAA, including seven weights receiving seven allotments.
But even that league has at least one weight which could be hindered by the committee’s decision. The Big Ten has 11 wrestlers ranked in the top 20 at 125 pounds – including eight in the top 15 – but has just the seven pre-allocations.
“Let’s hope that after listening to our leadership group from the NWCA that they’ll reevaluate it, going, ‘Yeah, maybe this was looked at in an improper way,’” Smith said. “It takes courage to come back and change something that maybe is looked at as a mistake, so we’ll see. I know they’re looking at it, so let’s see what they do.”
The NCAA announced Thursday that the Division I Men’s Wrestling Selection Show will be streamed on NCAA.com at 5 p.m. March 10.
