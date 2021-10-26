Dave Smith no longer has to worry about the logistics that go into hosting a prominent cross-country championship at Oklahoma State.
Thanks to support within the athletic department, OSU coach Smith said he hasn’t had to do much in terms of sprucing up the course or organizing Friday's meet. While staff members such as Stacy Stanush, the assistant athletic director for track and cross-country, focus on those tasks, Smith is devoting himself to making sure his teams are as prepared as possible for the postseason.
It’s crucial for him to have this time because the competition level is lofty. The Cowgirls and Cowboys will host the Big 12 Cross Country Championship at 10 a.m. Friday, and the slate of teams vying for a title includes multiple nationally ranked programs.
“I think maybe this is going to be a better team race than we’ve had in a while,” Smith said.
Three Big 12 men’s programs have ascended into the coaches’ poll standings: No. 2 Iowa State, No. 5 OSU and No. 14 Texas. Smith said the competition field includes several standout individuals, but ISU’s Wesley Kiptoo and OSU’s Isai Rodriguez have emerged as the frontrunners.
On the women’s side, the No. 7 Cowgirls are the highest-ranked Big 12 team in the coaches’ poll, and the Cyclones stand at No. 17.
After OSU welcomes the conference contenders to Stillwater, the men’s 8,000-meter race and the women’s 6,000-meter race will air on ESPN+ at 9 a.m. Saturday, drawing additional spotlight to the course.
For Rodriguez, a senior from Ringwood, the home advantage provides an opportunity to continue the success he has achieved in this familiar setting. At the Cowboy Jamboree in September, his time of 23:05.8 broke the course record in the 8K, allowing him to cross the finish line 31 seconds ahead of anyone else.
“I was pretty surprised,” Rodriguez said. “...As I finished the race, I didn’t think much of it. I just finished the race, and I was glad that I was able to finish with a strong time and get the win.”
Now, preparing to compete against Kiptoo, a fellow 2020 All-American, adds an extra challenge, but Rodriguez puts a positive spin on contending with someone who has previously outpaced him.
“I’ve always been in competition with myself to see how far I can go, because I feel like I can always push myself farther than I really think,” Rodriguez said. “But at the same time, the competition and the people around me, they push me too because sometimes I feed off any losses I’ve taken. … It just pushes me to work that much more.”
Molly Born, a Cowgirl senior leader from Lake Quivira, Kansas, has also motivated herself through setbacks. After dealing with a stress fracture in fall 2020, Born gradually added more miles to her repertoire until she could run at full strength again, contributing to the Cowgirls’ ascent into the top 10 this season.
Born mentioned the Cowgirls’ fitness as a strong point, and she also described team chemistry as another key facet of their identity.
“We’ve all been working out in close groups,” Born said. “There’s a lot of unity this year, especially because we’re all kind of rallying around the fact that we’re a really good team and just relying on each other to get to the finish line.”
As Born practices for a race on the course she knows best, she recognizes its challenges. The final kilometer includes the lowest and highest elevation points on OSU’s entire course.
“I think it’s really unique as opposed to all the other courses in the nation,” Born said. “It’s a lot more difficult, a lot more elevation change, and we love that because we know all of its little quirks and no one else can really simulate that on their courses.”
Since its renovation in 2019, the OSU Cross Country Course has attracted plenty of national attention as a stage for marquee races. OSU hosted a regional in 2019, served as the NCAA championship site in 2020 and is now readying for the Big 12 championship.
The cross-country program has undergone significant transformations since the days when Smith was responsible for most of the event preparation, scattering bark chips on the course and raking them for three weeks. Smith said he looks forward to showcasing the upgraded course to Big 12 opponents, some of whom have never run on it.
“I think we’re kind of learning our course and learning how to present even better out there,” Smith said. “I think it’s getting better every time, so I’m hoping this will be the best event we’ve ever had, and I think it certainly could be.”
