Mike Gundy can’t recall if such a thing has happened in his 15-year coaching career at Oklahoma State as what developed Wednesday.
With 18 official signatures received for the 2020 recruiting class – leaving seven remaining to use for the February signing day, or for portal transfers – the Cowboys signed more in-state Oklahoma recruits than they brought in from the hotbed recruiting state of Texas.
“I think this is the first time,” Gundy said. “We had discussions in recruiting meetings the last few years, and I’ve said that in here on media days, that we feel like the level of football in Oklahoma has gotten better and better and better.”
And they’ve done the research to prove it, too.
“We went back and did a study on the players we brought in from the state of Oklahoma compared to other states — you really have to look at Texas one way, Oklahoma one way and the rest of them — and per capita, if you build the formula that way, we’ve had a higher rate of success with Oklahoma kids than we have any other state, just based on total numbers.”
Gundy’s exposure to the athletes across Oklahoma has also grown the past few years.
With his son, Gunnar, having success as a quarterback for Stillwater High – finishing with back-to-back Class 6A-II state runner-up trophies – the Cowboy coach has spent a lot of time watching high school football in the state.
“Well, when you look at the in-state players, I had the luxury of seeing them in the summer, based on travel 7-on-7s and all the different things that Gunnar was involved in,” Gundy said. “… I had a chance to watch these kids do a lot of things in the summer, because I watched them.”
Several of those kids ended the chance of Gundy’s son winning a state title.
OSU signees Brennan Presley and Jordan Reagan played for Bixby, which beat the Pioneers in the state title game both years.
“The bittersweet part of Presley and Reagan, when the game was over, I walked over and hugged ‘em and said, ‘I’m glad y’all are on our team now,’” Gundy said. “… I’m glad they’re on our team, and there’s a good group of Oklahoma kids that are in our program that we’re very excited about.”
Gundy had a lot of high praise for Presley, who isn’t ranked very highly by recruiting websites – perhaps because of his size at 5-foot-9, 165 pounds. Presley is ranked 1,339 nationally in the 247Sports composite and the 101st-ranked athlete.
But against Stillwater High in the year’s state title game, he hauled in 16 catches for 119 yards and a touchdown, had nine carries for 43 rushing yards and also had a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
“We need to get him in a 40 and time him so we can make a comparison to him and Tyreek (Hill),” Gundy said. “I’m not saying he’s that fast. Tyreek is a whole different level, but if you think about what they could do, Tyreek can return, Tyreek catches passes, Tyreek can run the ball. That’s the same thing this guy does.”
The top in-state recruit for OSU is offensive lineman Eli Russ. Coming in at 6-foot-5, 205 pounds out of Plainview High School in Ardmore, Russ is ranked No. 472 overall and is the 28th-ranked offensive guard in the class.
With those measurements, Russ had become a target for other teams even after he verbally committed to the Cowboys.
“It’s difficult now, the games that are played in recruiting. So when we get young men that are committed to us that buy into our culture, that we buy into them, we have a trust and an agreement,” Gundy said. “… You still have young men that play games, for lack of a better term, which is part of it. Then you have quality people like Eli Russ, who has been committed to us for a long time, and everybody takes their shots at him, and he stays with us.
“And in most cases, the young men that do that, they have success in college, because they’re squared away. They get it. The ones that play games and back in and back out and all that, most of the time, they’re caught up too much in themselves and worried about themselves rather than the team.”
Russ is actually ranked behind fellow offensive lineman signee Trent Pullen from Waco, Texas. Pullen, who is also a guard, is three spots ahead of Russ in the position rankings and ranked 453 overall.
Also sticking in-state will be linebackers Jeff Roberson from Choctaw – ranked No. 870 overall and the 37th-ranked inside linebacker – and Norman High's Cole Thompson – the 50th-best inside linebacker in the class – as well as safety Zach Middleton from Bishop Kelley in Tulsa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.