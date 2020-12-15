Stoner's commitment to Cowboys pays off late past two seasons

Kasey Dunn always knew Dillon Stoner had the talent to be as productive as former Biletnikoff Award finalist Tylan Wallace.
When asked who could follow Wallace’s level of greatness within the program back in August of 2019, it was the Tulsa product Dunn referenced – outside of the yet, and still, unproven receiver class of freshmen from that offseason.
“Right now, I’d have to say the next guy (to follow Tylan), it’d be Dillon outside of any freshmen,” Dunn said prior to the 2019 season.
So. it was no real surprise to the first-year offensive coordinator when Stoner filled into that role late in 2019 when Wallace went down with a season-ending injury.
In the first two games after Wallace was out, Stoner combined to catch eight passes for 243 yards (with a high of 150 against Kansas) and four scores. He’d have two more games with at least eight catches in each contest and be the focal point for backup quarterback Dru Brown when Spencer Sanders went down with an injury, as well.
“Luckily for me, both last year and this year, I saw Tylan around and was kind of bouncing questions off of him to get more and more comfortable, so that definitely helps,” Stoner said.
Despite showing the talent seen by Dunn – who has produced his fair share of NFL talent during his 10 years as receivers coach for the Cowboys – and playing second fiddle to the focal point of the offensive air attack, Stoner stayed in Stillwater.
“He’s stayed the course the entire time with the Cowboys, and he’s a really good player,” Dunn said. “He practices hard every single day, does a great job of leadership for us in the locker room, can’t say enough good things about the young man.”
Practice was made even harder for Stoner, though.
According to Dunn, this week’s Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Week has been asked to take snaps at every single position at some point in the season due to injuries throughout the receiver corps. So he’s had to learn the offensive playbook just as much as a quarterback, knowing when to run which route depending on which receiver position he has been called upon to fit into.
And after his willingness to do what was ever asked of him by the team, he was given a role against Baylor that he flourished at late last season.
Filling in for yet another injured teammate – this time being Wallace once again – Stoner exploded against a Bears defense, which was a bit shorthanded due to a COVID-19 outbreak, that had limited the high-powered Oklahoma offense to just 193 yards passing one week earlier.
Stoner’s first catch, on the second play of the game, went for a 75-yard touchdown, in which he had to take an angle and break back against the grain to shake off three Baylor defenders in hot pursuit. And the Bears chased him like that all game – to no avail – as he hauled in eight catches for a career-high 247 yards and three touchdowns.
“Being out there as the Z receiver, I knew opportunities were going to come, so just a matter of making the most of it when my number was called,” Stoner said.
He had a variety of touchdowns, as well.
Aside from beating the secondary for a length catch and run, he also had one in which he had to high-point a pass over a Baylor defender in the end zone – a move that has popularly been named after former NFL receiving great Randy Moss. And he nearly had a fourth touchdown late in the game, when he dove from the 4-yard line while getting tripped up – but was marked down just shy of the goal line.
“I tried to stretch as far as I could, but just couldn’t come up with it,” Stoner said. “But I’m glad Dominic (Richardson, who won Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for his performance) was able to get in there to ice it.”
