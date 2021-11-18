'Stubborn and ambitious': OSU's Carter details process of returning from herniated disc

Logan Carter missed the most grueling parts of his lifestyle as a college football player.
Carter wanted to experience it all again: waking up early enough to arrive at fall camp at 7 a.m., feeling exhausted after practice and persevering through long days packed with meetings and walkthroughs. In the midst of a tiring daily schedule, he could squeeze in an hourlong nap before returning to work with his Oklahoma State teammates.
After undergoing back surgery in late July, Carter had more than enough time to sleep. But he soon grew restless staying home while he knew his fellow Cowboys were preparing for their season. Carter, a redshirt junior Cowboy Back from Henrietta, Texas, yearned to play football again.
“Early on, I missed the grind and the struggle,” Carter said. “Being with the guys, my brothers, my teammates.”
Carter was dealing with a new kind of struggle, figuring out how to work his way into the lineup again after dealing with a herniated disc in his spine. Although he said the process wasn’t as speedy as he had hoped, Carter recognized he had set the bar incredibly high for himself. He had to bide his time.
Soon after the surgery, Carter declared to OSU physical therapist Dan Lynch that he wanted to return in time for the third game of the season, the Cowboys’ road matchup against Boise State. Lynch had to be realistic. He told Carter that wasn’t possible, but they would try.
“I’m stubborn and ambitious,” Carter said. “...Just every week, I had to be patient at first.”
After missing the Cowboys’ first five games – including the win at Boise State – Carter made his season debut at Texas, where OSU claimed a 32-24 victory. He was no longer restricted to watching from the sideline, yet he still had to catch up if he wanted to match his level of play before the injury.
Carter caught his first two passes of the season at West Virginia, where the Cowboys needed him after backup Braden Cassity left the game with an ankle injury. During the past weekend, Carter’s blocking made a difference in helping OSU use its high-powered, run-heavy offense to crush TCU.
Coach Mike Gundy noticed Carter’s progress against the Horned Frogs.
“That was the first game that he’s played where he was productive on the field,” Gundy said. “He’d been in some games for us but really wasn’t productive. He was just kind of out there, and we were trying to find out where he was. He was productive in this game.”
Less than four months ago, one day before Carter’s 24th birthday, he was in the operating room for back surgery. The injury had happened during summer weight training. Carter referred to it as “a freak incident.”
A doctor likened the condition of Carter’s spine to a water hose someone had stepped on. He had injured his L5-S1 disc, which is wedged between two vertebrae in the lower back, and this was causing nerve issues that also affected his leg.
“There was a little bit of a gap in between the injury and the surgery on trying to figure out exactly how bad it was and what we needed to do,” Carter said. “Whether we were gonna get a steroid shot and see if that helped or needed to get the surgery.”
When a doctor indicated surgery would be the best option to give Carter a chance at a speedy return to football, he knew what to do. He said the operation didn’t scare him. Carter, who earned his undergraduate degree in nutritional sciences/allied health before beginning a master’s program in health care administration, researched what he could and asked plenty of questions to assuage any potential concerns.
Carter had the procedure on July 28. The worst part of the recovery process happened during the first day.
“I think by the first few hours when I got back home, I was in some excruciating pain as the pain meds wore off,” Carter said. “But then after that, almost all the immediate symptoms went away.”
The pain searing through Carter’s leg had subsided. The surgery had been successful.
From that point, it was a waiting game.
For two weeks, Carter had to refrain from being active. While Carter was bored at home for a few days, he knew his teammates were ready for fall camp. Soon, he asked his mom to take him to Stillwater so he could join them. Although Carter couldn’t participate, he wanted to spend time with his team.
“I just couldn’t stay away and do nothing,” Carter said.
At first, Carter was just an observer while his teammates went through the rigors of fall camp. When he was cleared to return to football, he had to take gradual steps. Soon, he could stretch again. Then after about six weeks, Carter could incorporate strength training into his routine.
“Some days, I overworked, and (Lynch) had to tell me to chill out and not give it as much,” Carter said. “But that was the focus, to get back as fast as possible.”
Rob Glass, the assistant athletic director for speed, strength and conditioning, also guided Carter through the process. Slowly, Carter was becoming his old self again. He could run one-on-one routes in practice. Then he was able to partake in seven-on-seven drills.
One day, as Carter was catching a pass, someone accidentally tackled him, he remembered. Carter said the teammate profusely apologized while immediately running up to check on him, and others also asked Carter if he was OK.
While the Cowboys were expressing concern, Carter, still dressed in a green jersey to signal that teammates needed to protect him, simply rolled over and sprung to his feet. Nothing was wrong.
He was ready to play again.
Although Carter still hasn’t fully returned to where he was before the injury, he continues to get closer to that point.
“It’s not something that happens overnight, and each week, he’s started to get a little bit more flexibility and movement,” Gundy said. “He’s still 80% maybe at the most from where he was, but he gets a little bit more each week.”
Carter said his weight is in a good range since he has been working out again, and he is reacquainting himself with the technicalities of the game. He thanked his doctor, Kevin Wiley at McBride Orthopedic Hospital, for helping him make his comeback.
As OSU prepares to face Texas Tech at 7 p.m. Saturday, Carter continues to reacclimate to facing Big 12 opponents. Whether he splits reps with Cassity or handles Cowboy Back duties on his own, Carter is a seasoned Cowboy who can make an impact.
“I knew it would be a struggle to get back to being how I was beforehand, but I wasn’t scared of any of the work that it took to do that,” Carter said. “I felt confident in myself, and if the Lord permitted, I’d return back to playing football how I can and how I’m capable of. It seems like that’s kind of the route it’s headed toward, so hopefully, I get to show that the next few Saturdays.”
