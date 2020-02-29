Thomas Dziagwa’s only bucket in the second half of Saturday’s men’s basketball game in Gallagher-Iba Arena was a layup.
After a red-hot first half where the Oklahoma State senior shooting guard lit up the scoreboard with shots behind the arc, his lone second-half points came at a crucial time. It was a key layup for the Cowboys.
It was almost a dunk, at least according to Dziagwa. His coach disagreed.
Either way, it was a key bucket during a run that pushed the Cowboys’ lead back to double figures after Iowa State trimmed it to just seven points.
The fast-break layup helped the Cowboys regain control of the game late in the second half. They went on to beat Iowa State, 73-61, on a day where the OSU senior class was recognized before the contest.
“Senior day is always pretty nerve-racking for a coach,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said. “… You always worry about how the guys will deal with the emotion of being honored and thinking about all of those memories, and then having to go out and play. I was glad the game settled down and we were able to play a pretty good game after the first three or four possessions.”
Less than a minute before Dziagwa’s layup, ISU cut the Cowboys’ lead back to seven points on a bucket by George Conditt. On the ensuing possession, OSU senior Cameron McGriff, who led all players with 19 points, scored a traditional three-point play.
OSU sophomore Isaac Likekele blocked Conditt’s shot on the other end, resulting in a Cowboys’ fast break. They quickly passed the ball up the floor and Dziagwa scored the easy layup.
With the lead quickly back to 12 points and the home crowd rocking, ISU coach Steve Prohm called a timeout with just 4 minutes and 12 seconds left in the game.
“It was close, I felt like it. I should have (dunked),” Dziagwa siad. “Five years from now, I’ll probably look back and be like, man, I should have dunked.”
Boynton wasn’t having it. He said he’s never seen Dziagwa dunk during his four years with the program.
“I definitely did not think he was going to dunk,” Boynton said. “I never thought Thomas Dziagwa was going to dunk. … He can’t dunk guys. What are we talking about?”
Dziagwa was also key in the first half as the Cowboys’ built a lead over the Cyclones (12-17 overall, 5-11 Big 12 Conference) who are winless (0-12) in road games this season. The Temple Terrace, Florida, native missed his first two 3-pointers of the game.
With his team trailing 13-9 more than six minutes into the contest, Dziagwa scored his first points from behind the arc. Nearly seven minutes later, he sank 2 of 3 from 3-point range, followed by one more a few minutes later.
His four 3-pointers in the first half helped OSU build a 36-29 lead. Dziagwa led the Cowboys with 12 points, with McGriff adding eight.
The Cowboys (15-14, 5-11) were 5 of 10 behind the arc in the first half. They finished 5 of 14, as they attacked the paint more in the second half.
“The key was making sure we didn’t relax and changed the way we had played,” Boynton said. “… We didn’t get a lead and then start taking a bunch of shots that didn’t get us the lead. Even the threes we took were late shot clock ones. … We continued to impose our will in the paint and get ourselves to the free throw line.”
Dziagwa finished with 14 points. Senior Lindy Waters, who’s the third captain along with Dziagwa and McGriff, also scored in double figures with 10 points.
“Another tough Big 12 battle, like they all are,” Boynton said. “It’s pretty fitting if you look at the stat sheet. The guys who in many ways should be the story today show up in the stat sheet as the double figure scorers. I’m really proud of everything they’ve done. I’m happy we were able to win this game on a day that we’re honoring them and their families.”
Although Saturday’s game wasn’t the final home game for the Cowboys, the six seniors were honored because it allowed for easier travel for the families. Yet, there were plenty of emotions during the pre-game ceremony.
“I teared up a little bit,” McGriff said. “Just a little bit. I told you if they play the right song, and I don’t know what song they played, but it was the right one. It hit home.”
OSU will host Kansas State at 8 p.m. Wednesday for its final regular season home game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.