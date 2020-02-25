Carson McCusker hadn’t hit a home run since June 1.
The Oklahoma State senior didn’t hit one in the final five games last year, and hadn’t drove one out of the park in the first seven games this season.
In fact, McCusker has been struggling to find the groove he had last year when he led the Cowboys in batting average. That may have changed with a simple swing of the bat Tuesday at Allie P. Reynolds Stadium.
In his first plate appearance, McCusker blasted his first home run of the season. It propelled the Cowboys to a 9-1 victory over Little Rock, extending their winning streak to five games and improving their record to 6-2.
“We’re on this homestand and we’ve got five wins in a row,” McCusker said. “We’re just playing really good baseball.”
McCusker ended a scoreless tie with his lone hit of the game in the second inning. He was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and one walk.
With senior Max Hewitt at the plate and two outs down, McCusker worked a full count before driving a pitch well past the fence in left-center field.
The Sparks, Nevada, native hit the home run 422 feet. It was his first of the year, after hitting six a season ago.
“It felt good. I needed that,” McCusker said. “I definitely needed that. I’ve been kind of down on myself the last couple of weeks, but that felt good.”
McCusker added that he’s been working with volunteer assistant coach Matt Holliday, a former seven-time Major League Baseball All-Star, on his swing. McCusker was happy to see that work pay off Tuesday.
He said Holliday and OSU student assistant Robin Ventura, a two-time MLB All-Star, have been quite beneficial this season. Holliday and Ventura combined to hit 610 home runs in their MLB careers.
“He’s a great resource to have,” McCusker said of Holliday. “Him and Robin (Ventura) combined have a bunch of knowledge, and they love giving it to us and helping us all out. It’s really good to have.”
OSU coach Josh Holliday said he was happy to see McCusker hit one out, because he said it can frustrating as a player trying for a home run, but not doing it.
“There is something about your first home run,” Josh Holliday said. “You need to get it out of the way. Until you do, it drives you crazy as a hitter, so hopefully now that it’s gone, he’ll relax and get more quality barrel-to-ball type swings. When he does that, he’s a very dangerous hitter.”
One batter after McCusker gave OSU a 2-0 lead, junior Brock Mathis quickly made it 3-0. The LSU transfer, who’s had only seven at-bats, hit the first pitch he saw deep toward right-center field.
Little Rock center fielder Tyler Williams nearly made a catch at the wall. Williams reached to catch it, but ran into the wall and fell down. It wasn’t until he stood up – without the ball – did everyone realize Mathis’ hit traveled just far enough for a solo home run.
It was his first home run – and extra base hit – of the year. It was also the second of three home runs for the Cowboys in the victory.
“Carson’s homer was big,” Josh Holliday said. “Any time you get the first point – or a run, obviously – it helps you, because it puts the other team at a deficit and they feel like they’ve got a little bit of a road to climb. For Brock to follow it up with a home run was really big, and gave us some space.”
Two innings later, junior Kaden Polcovich joined the Cowboy home run club with his first in an OSU uniform. The Edmond native and Deer Creek High graduate drove in junior Noah Sifrit, who reached first on a single, with a two-run home run to right-center field.
OSU added insurance runs during its final three innings at the plate. In the sixth, it was Sifrit who scored. He hit a single, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Junior Jake Thompson drove Sifrit in with an RBI groundout.
An inning later, freshman Caeden Trenkle, who was 2 for 4 on the day, hit a one-out triple down the right-field line. He scored on a passed ball.
In the eighth inning, Thompson drove in another run. He hit a double down the right-field line to score Polcovich from first base.
“We had a chance to score pretty much every inning,” Josh Holliday said. “Other than maybe the first inning, I thought we were pretty active on offense throughout the game.”
On the mound, the Cowboys threw five pitchers. Freshman Wyatt Cheney earned his first career start and threw three innings. He allowed four hits and one run, while striking out a pair of batters.
Fellow freshman Colton Bowman replaced Cheney and also threw three innings. In his first collegiate appearance, he allowed only a single hit and struck out three. Bowman earned the win.
“I was ready to get out there,” Bowman said. “I was pretty excited. Today, I was mainly focused on being aggressive and attacking the zone.”
Three other pitchers threw a single inning apiece. They gave up a combined two hits in the final three innings of work.
“The guys that went to the mound were fun to watch,” Holliday said. “I was really excited to see Wyatt and Colton in particular – two freshmen – get out there and pitch so well the first six innings of the game. The rest of the bullpen was sharp.”
OSU and Little Rock are scheduled to finish the two-game, mid-week series at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
