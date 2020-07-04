Three former Pokes, Stillwater Stars ready for prized TBT event

The hunt for a $2 million prize begins Saturday for three former Oklahoma State men’s basketball players.
They will be representing the Stillwater Stars team, which began as an OSU alumni squad, but was expanded to include other former college stars, in the 24-team The Basketball Tournament. It’s become a summer tradition for hoops fans, but it was changed and moved up this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
All of the games will be played in Columbus, Ohio, but no fans will be allowed. The changes in the dates and the virus impacted the Stillwater Stars team before the tournament began.
The squad’s roster has shrunk and drastically changed since it was first announced in the spring. Many of the former Cowboys won’t be a part of the team, but three still remain.
Recent OSU graduate Thomas Dziagwa, whose senior season ended in March, will be joined by former Cowboys Le’Bryan Nash and Brian Williams as the players who will be used to wearing orange and black uniforms.
The other four players will be James Banks III (Texas and Georgia Tech), Armoni Brooks (Houston), Tyshawn Taylor (Kansas) and Naadir Tharpe (Kansas).
“Our practices have been great and our camaraderie has been great,” said Stillwater Stars coach and former OSU player Bryndon Manzer said. “We had some last-minute changes, like a lot of teams have, in this unique environment. Four people we expected to be with us 36 hours prior to coming aren’t here. The young guys have added a lot and it’s going to be a great experience for them to play against some of the best players in the world and showcase their talents. Part of it, too, is we want to go win games, make a run and try to win the money, obviously.”
Although it will only be a seven-man roster, the players said they aren’t bothered by fewer players on the squad.
“Only five guys can play on the floor at one time for your team, so the other six guys on their bench and the other two guys on our bench can’t contribute to the game until they get on the court,” Dziagwa said.
“I was telling one of the guys the other day that we went through the Big 12 with seven scholarship players for 16 games. At the end of the day, only five guys can play for a team. I don’t think it’s that big of a difference.”
The stars of the team also aren’t bothered by the lack of fans in the arena. They know they have to adapt to a different tournament than it’s been in past years.
“I personally like the the idea of it,” Taylor said. “Fans give the game a different feel – more excitement and more energy – but I like the pick-up game vibe about it. I think you’ll be able to hear guys communicate, and I think that’s huge.”
Taylor added the lack of crowd volume might allow viewers to hear players talking to each other throughout the games.
“There definitely will be trash talk,” Taylor said. “Naturally and respectfully, it will come in the game with guys competing. But you’ll be able to hear it, which will make it a little different. Definitely be some trash talk, though.”
Manzer, who played for Eddie Sutton at OSU in the 1990s, was named the Stillwater Stars coach, but he acknowledged his role isn’t to get too involved.
“The TBT has made impressions on players all around the world, and I know those former Oklahoma State guys wanted to get something together,” Manzer said. “Our general managers – Jeff Barr and Caleb Surly – have done a great job and asked me to be a part of it. It’s a lot of fun. Really, these guys know how to play. They’re pros. We’re just getting familiar with each other before we go give it what we can. I’m just managing these guys – just another set of eyes on the sidelines over the course of the tournament.”
As far as testing for the coronavirus, Manzer said he’s been impressed with the TBT process before and since they’ve arrived in Columbus.
“We tested multiple times before we came here, we’re testing daily now,” Manzer said. “I think once you get inside the bubble, chances are that you’re going to be good. They’re doing a terrific job, everybody is healthy and everybody is safe. They’re trying to do it the right way, but there is no template for it.”
The Stillwater Stars will play the second game of the tournament at 4 p.m. Saturday on ESPN. They will play Team Brotherly Love – a squad of players from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
The winner will face Eberlein Drive at 6 p.m. Monday. All of the games will be on ESPN or ESPN2.
The Stillwater Stars uniforms were shown on Twitter earlier this week, and they will be white with orange and black writing. For the players who weren’t Cowboys, they don’t mind wearing the colors of the Pokes.
“It’s not going to be that weird, because it’s not that orange,” Taylor said. “It’s not super, super orange. It will be cool. It will be chill.”
“KU fans – I love you guys – always,” Taylor said. “Oklahoma State fans – hi, Tyshawn Taylor, I don’t know if you guys know me. I’m happy to be a part of this with you guys.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.