Thurman Thomas looks to build bridge to program with Ring of Honor induction

Oklahoma State football has been the only program in the Big 12 Conference without a public forum for celebrating its legends.
But that will end Saturday when the program will unveil its Ring of Honor, with the first induction being NFL Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas – the program’s career rushing leader.
The legendary running back who started ahead of eventual Heisman Trophy winner Barry Sanders is looking at the creation of the Ring of Honor not just as a way to recognize greats like himself – and likely Sanders very soon.
Instead, he considers the Ring as somewhat of an olive branch.
It has long been a point of contention around Oklahoma State football of a disconnect for older players to the Mike Gundy era.
And Thomas is hoping that will change with aspects such as the Ring of Honor.
“When they told me that I was gonna be the first one to go up on a ring of honor, you know, it really hit me,” Thomas said. “It really hit me hard that ‘OK, I’m going to be first, but what am I going to do with this?’ I’m going to get there and, you know what, I’m gonna start bringing the university together, I’m gonna start just doing a lot more things for Oklahoma State to be the first. And hopefully the guys that will follow behind me will continue to do the same thing that I’m doing.”
The former Buffalo Bills legend said that had COVID-19 not limited the capacity at Boone Pickens Stadium that he would have expected many of his former teammates to be in the stadium to watch him being the first Cowboy football player recognized in a public forum inside BPS.
But it’s all generations of former Cowboys that Thomas wants to see get to have a more active role as ambassadors for the program.
He commented how he never got to interact with recent greats like Dez Bryant or Justin Blackmon, and is hopeful even the more recent legends would begin melding with the fraternity of Cowboy football.
“I never really got an opportunity or a chance to really meet them or know them,” Thomas said. “But I want to see a lot of more of those players and so I think when they continue to do this you will see more and more players, reach out because like I said, I’m reaching out to as many players as I possibly can.”
Thomas hasn’t only be an ambassador for Cowboy football via social media, but more of a cheerleader for all Oklahoma State sports programs.
Over the past few years, he has tweeted out support for a wide range of programs – such as when Samantha Show and the Cowgirl softball team made a run to the Women’s College World Series, and most recently cheered on former Cowboy golfer Matthew Wolff, who was the leader heading into the final round at the U.S. Open (where he finished runner-up).
“He pays attentions to things, and he’s real proud of where he went to school in college,” said Oklahoma State wrestling coach John Smith, who added Thomas has been to several national wrestling championships to support the Cowboys. “… The great state of Oklahoma and the great university that we all attended did quite a bit for all of us. And I think Thurman, on many occasions, has said how special it has been for him to have gone to school here.”
Going to school at Oklahoma State almost didn’t happen, though.
Growing up in Texas, Thomas had dreams of playing for the Texas Longhorns – or even at Texas A&M – and made visits to the top in-state programs before his visit to Oklahoma State.
The Longhorns were at the top of the list because he was diehard Earl Campbell fan.
But according to the OSU legend, there was one thing that the Texas teams were unwilling to budge from that instantly put Oklahoma State in line for his services.
Neither of the programs across the Red River wanted him as a tailback, instead wanting the 5-foot-9 athlete to play defensive back.
“I get to Oklahoma State and Jimmy Johnson pulls me aside and says, ‘Hey look, I heard Texas wants you to play defensive back and maybe Texas A&M.’ I said, ‘Yeah coach. I want to play running back,’” Thomas said. “And he said, ‘Well, I’ll tell you what, if you come here, you’re gonna be number six on the depth chart and you can have 34 (jersey), but that’s where we’re going to go.’
“I was like, I don’t want to go to a place where they’re just gonna hand me a job. He said I was gonna be their sixth tailback, so that meant I have five other guys in front of me and I had to catch those guys. And so when I found out that, you know, I said that before I left, ‘I’m committing, I’m coming to Oklahoma State.’”
And shortly after his commitment to Oklahoma State, he was tested once again.
Not long after verbally committing to Johnson, the Cowboy head coach bolted from Stillwater to take over the University of Miami – where he won a national championship in Thomas’ senior year at Oklahoma State.
“It was very nice until my mom asked Jimmy, ‘Are you going to be here four years with my son?’ And Jimmy promised that he was going to be there four years,” Thomas said. “And two weeks later, he left and went to the University of Miami, and my mom still, to this day, cannot stand Jimmy Johnson. … It didn’t change it at all. I had made a commitment to Oklahoma State, they made a commitment to me.”
Obviously, it worked out well for both Thomas and Oklahoma State.
Thomas was part of a team that delivered the program’s first 10-win season, and he went on to be an NFL Hall of Famer – making four Super Bowl appearances with the Buffalo Bills.
And now he will get to make history again when he is the first inducted in the Ring of Honor with his alma mater playing against the same team he played his last against – West Virginia – with the Cowboys wearing replica uniforms from his final game.
“To have them wear that jersey – that jersey’s in my basement, you know, and I went down the other day to look at it like, ‘Wow, they’re gonna be wearing the exact same jerseys that I played my last football game in against West Virginia,’” Thomas said. “And I’m like, ‘Wow!’ So for me it was really great, but I think for all the guys who are going to be wearing this jersey Saturday to remember what kind of what this game was all about. I wore that jersey and we won at the Sun Bowl against West Virginia, so it’s very special man to see it and my family is really looking forward to it.”
