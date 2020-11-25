Two Cowboys record double-doubles in season-opening win at Texas-Arlington

Freshman phenom Cade Cunningham wasn’t the only Oklahoma State men’s basketball player to record his first career double-double Wednesday.
Sophomore Keylan Boone also recorded double-digit points and rebounds in the Cowboys’ season opener at Texas-Arlington. The Tulsa native played limited minutes during his freshman season, but he stepped up in the first game of his second year in an OSU uniform.
Cunningham and Boone helped lead the Cowboys to a 75-68 win over the Mavericks on the road to begin the 2020-21 campaign.
“It was fun,” Cunningham said. “It was fun. I think that’s the biggest thing to say. We haven’t been able to play in a long time. Getting to be out there and finally getting to compete with all of my teammates was fun.”
Cunningham led the Cowboys with 21 points on 7 of 16 shooting to go along with 10 rebounds in his college debut. He also recorded three assists and five turnovers.
It was those mistakes that Cunningham said he wants to clean up moving forward, but he was happy to be on the court playing the first game of what many believe will be his only college season.
“I competed hard. I played hard,” Cunningham said. “I need to take care of the ball a little better than what I did. I had too many turnovers, but other than that, my competitiveness and my effort was the best thing for me.”
Boone scored 10 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in the victory. The 12 boards were a career high for the 6-foot-8 Tulsa Memorial product. His previous high was eight rebounds against Western Michigan about a year ago.
“It feels amazing,” Boone said of the double-double. “… I tried to keep my energy high. Other than that, I’m trying to be a good teammate.”
The Cowboys started slow and fell behind early, but rallied midway through the first half and took a lead that lasted until the Mavericks made a 13-0 run during the middle of the second half. It took layups from junior Isaac Likekele and Cunningham for the Cowboys to retake the lead with 9 minutes and 27 seconds remaining.
OSU never relinquished the lead again, but the Mavericks kept it close until OSU sank enough free throws to seal the victory. OSU made only 14 of 27 foul shots in the game, and just 7 of 25 from the 3-point line.
“They took shots that we needed them to take and I have confidence that they’ll make them,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said. “I’d like them to take them after you penetrate it a little bit more, after you throw it into your post, but that’s just not what happened today. I’m glad we were able to adjust in the second half and we got much more aggressive in attacking the rim and getting ourselves to the free throw line.”
Likekele was almost the third Cowboy to have a double-double in the contest. He nearly recorded a triple-double with nine points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.
Freshman Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe added 11 points and seven rebounds in his college debut.
The Cowboys will host Texas Southern for their home opener at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
