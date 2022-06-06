Josh Holliday watched as Justin Campbell changed the energy in O’Brate Stadium.
Despite the Oklahoma State baseball team’s two-run deficit against Arkansas, Holliday had hope after Cowboy pitcher Campbell struck out Peyton Stovall swinging to end the top of the eighth inning. The home crowd’s “Let’s go, Cowboys” chant turned into a frenzy of screams. Victor Mederos, who had preceded Campbell on the mound, emerged from the dugout to pump his fists and chest-bump his teammate.
“I felt great about where we were at,” OSU coach Holliday said.
That feeling didn’t last.
As quickly as Campbell created the spark, the Razorbacks extinguished it. Arkansas toppled OSU, 7-3, on Monday night to win the Stillwater Regional, crushing the Cowboys' dreams of hosting O’Brate Stadium's first super regional. Instead, the Razorbacks will face North Carolina in the Chapel Hill Super Regional.
OSU – the No. 7 overall seed in the NCAA tournament – finished the season with a 42-22 record.
And the gritty Razorbacks (41-19) were a thorn in OSU’s side throughout the regional.
On Saturday, Arkansas capitalized on the Cowboys’ eighth-inning collapse to win a 20-12 game, forcing them into an elimination game against Missouri State. OSU defeated the Razorbacks once, grinding out a 14-10 victory in extra innings late Sunday night, but the Cowboys couldn’t replicate that high-scoring performance.
“It was a different game today, that’s for sure,” Holliday said.
After Campbell kept Arkansas from adding to a 5-3 lead in the top of the eighth, OSU had a chance to create a comeback.
In the bottom of the eighth, freshman second baseman Roc Riggio stepped into the batter’s box with the bases loaded. Although the pressure was high with two outs, Riggio had delivered for the Cowboys throughout the regional, adding 17 RBIs on 15 hits.
Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn and his team recognized Riggio’s talent, so the Razorbacks pitted him against one of their freshman stars.
Relief pitcher Hagen Smith – who entered the game to begin the bottom of the eighth and earned the save – won the lefty-versus-lefty matchup. Smith retired Riggio swinging, keeping OSU from taking the lead.
Then the Razorbacks increased the Cowboys’ deficit in the ninth.
Campbell, the usual OSU ace who was acting as a relief pitcher, couldn’t stop Arkansas from tacking on a pair of insurance runs. Catcher Michael Turner hit a two-out, two-run double to right field, increasing Arkansas’ lead to 7-3.
Early missed opportunities were too much for OSU to overcome.
The Cowboys and Razorbacks remained scoreless through the first three innings. Then Arkansas took control in the fourth, stockpiling four runs against OSU starter Ryan Bogusz (3-1), who struck out five, allowed three hits and walked two.
The Cowboys had no immediate answer.
In the first five innings, OSU had opportunities but couldn’t capitalize, keeping its offense quiet only one day after scoring a combined 43 runs through two games.
Three walks loaded the bases in the bottom of the second, but OSU added no RBIs. Instead, sophomore catcher Chase Adkison hit a short grounder toward the mound, and Arkansas third baseman Cayden Wallace raced to field it, making an agile, barehanded throw to first to end the inning.
OSU also left two on base in the third inning and one on base in the fourth.
First baseman David Mendham awakened the offense in the sixth. His one-out solo home run to right field put the Cowboys on the scoreboard, cutting Arkansas’ lead to 5-1.
By the seventh inning, the momentum was starting to shift in the Cowboys’ direction. Riggio crushed the ball to the right-field warning track, where it hopped out for a ground-rule double as center fielder Caeden Trenkle crossed home plate.
Then Adkison, who reached third as a result of the ground-rule double, scored when right fielder Zach Ehrhard sent a sacrifice fly to right field. Despite narrowing the Razorbacks’ lead to 5-3, OSU couldn’t complete the comeback attempt.
After the Cowboys fought through late-night, double-digit slugfests, a super regional and a trip to Omaha evaded them.
The Cowboys wore their emotions on their faces in the postgame press conference. Holliday’s expression remained solemn. Riggio fought back tears, and left fielder Jake Thompson wiped his face with his jersey as he sniffled.
For Thompson, who transferred from Kentucky, this season at OSU marked the end of his college baseball eligibility. While dealing with the fresh disappointment of postseason elimination, Thompson also treasured the positive parts of the wild, high-scoring regional.
“It was a great experience,” Thompson said. “It was fun. (Sunday) was probably the most fun day I’ve ever had playing baseball. I just love this place, and I’m sad I don’t get to suit up anymore.”
