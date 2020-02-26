Kale Emshoff came to the plate in the fourth inning and hit a soft single to right field.
Emshoff’s hit ended what was a perfect game by Oklahoma State senior pitcher C.J. Varela. It was the only highlight for the visiting Little Rock squad Wednesday afternoon at Allie P. Reynolds Stadium.
The rest of the game was dominated by Varela and his teammates at the plate. They battered Little Rock to a 12-0 victory in a seven-inning, mercy-ruled contest, to earn their sixth-straight win.
“That was a pretty up-tempo game to win 12-0 in seven innings,” OSU coach Josh Holliday said. “It was fun to watch C.J. pitch that well – going seven innings, giving up only one hit on roughly 70 pitches. That’s probably a great recipe on a day like today, where it was pretty cold and that wind was definitely part of the environment today. The kids handled all of those things quite well.”
Varela, a Katy, Texas, native made his third appearance of the season, but his first start. He threw two-thirds of an inning at Grand Canyon before one inning of relief work against UT Rio Grande Valley.
The OSU right-handed pitcher earned his first win of the season – and first since a 4-3 win over Kansas on April 22, 2018. Varela threw three innings of relief work after Jonathan Heasley started and went six innings.
On Wednesday, Varela retired the first 11 batters he faced before Emshoff reached first on a single for the Trojans’ (6-4) only hit of the game.
“When I saw him hit the ball and realized it was a dinker, I was disappointed, because I missed my spot on that pitch,” Varela said. “Maybe if I would have hit my spot on that, something could have been different. I didn’t let it get to me. I just went out there and kept making my pitches.”
Following the only hit he allowed, Varela retired the next 10 batters, ending with a fly ball to center field for the final out. He struck out five of the 22 batters he face, while allowing no walks.
“I felt pretty good,” Varela said. “My fastball command, I thought was OK. Me and Rob (Walton) have been working on some things. … My slider was working the whole game. I only threw about two or three changeups, so I think it was my slider that kept me in the game the whole time.”
Holliday was proud of his senior pitcher, who’s appeared in 45 games during his career. Varela has an 8-1 record after not recording a win or loss in 10 outings last year.
“A lot of positives for sure, but C.J. was definitely the story today,” Holliday said. “That’s an awesome effort. He should draw a lot of confidence from it. Little Rock was 6-2 coming into this and had been hitting the ball really good. He did it against a team that was off to a good start.”
At the plate, the Cowboys (7-2) scored runs early and often throughout the shortened contest. They scored five runs in the first inning on three walks and three hits.
Juniors Noah Sifrit and Kaden Polcovich earned walks to lead off the bottom half of the inning before junior Jake Thompson hit an RBI single. Thompson finished his day 3 for 4 for five RBIs.
Senior Max Hewitt later hit an RBI groundout to score Polcovich. Senior Carson McCusker followed with a two-run double before freshman Caeden Trenkle hit an RBI single to drive in the fifth run before Little Rock pulled starting pitcher Austin Smith.
The Cowboys added two more runs in the the second inning on a Thompson two-run double down the left-field line. They scored twice in the fourth inning and three time in the fifth, pushing the lead to 12-0.
“We had a lot of guys on base. We drew a lot of walks and had a lot of hits today,” Thompson said. “When guys are on, it’s fun to score.”
McCusker went 2 for 4 at the plate with a pair of runs and RBIs. Sophomore Hueston Morrill went 3 for 3 – two of which were doubles – at the plate, after entering the game hitting .115 through his first 26 at-bats during the first eight games of the season.
“This feels great, especially going into this weekend with a lot better competition,” Morrill said. “I know it’s Little Rock, but for me to go up there and feel confident today really helps me out personally.”
OSU will be playing in the Frisco College Baseball Classic this weekend in Frisco, Texas. The Cowboys play UCLA at 3 p.m. Friday, Illinois at 2 p.m. Saturday and Texas A&M at 3 p.m. Sunday.
